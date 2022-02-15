WOLFCRAIG Distillery is set to be a new independent force in the Scotch whisky industry with a landmark, purpose-built home beside Craigforth at the foot of Stirling Castle.

Founders John Moore and Jamie Lunn beam with pride as they talk about a momentous recent moment on the journey to producing their first casks. Engineers drilled down into the soil and reached the water that will supply the distillery – “that’s going to be a part of our history now,” John says.

Whisky is a spirit with an extraordinary connection to the place it is from. The grains, water and even the individual still used will define the character of the drink, with the taste profile accented by cask barrel ageing. The name of the company harks back to a local legend about how Vikings attempting to attack a sleeping garrison in the dead of night stepped on the paw of a wolfcub. Its howls woke up the Celtic warriors, providing them just enough time to gather themselves and fight off the invaders. To this day, the wolf is considered the “Protector of Stirling” and features on the city’s coat of arms.

“The community aspect is very important to us and we are building those relationships across the city, connecting with the university and sponsoring Stirling County Rugby Club. We want people to discover Wolfcraig whisky globally, but we also want to give back to Stirling and help the city achieve its masterplan for the next ten years and beyond.” Jamie says.

“We want to show local produce here at the distillery in our restaurant, bars and shop.” John adds: “As part of our sustainability principles we aim to work with local businesses wherever possible and we plan to run an electric shuttle across Stirling to improve transport links.”

Wolfcraig is being driven by a team that includes 200 years’ experience in whisky alongside people who are joining the industry from different backgrounds. John says there is a sense of shared endeavour and building something that will stand the test of time. “One thing that really excites me about this project is the construction of the distillery, a new feature on the landscape with a view of Stirling Castle. My dad was involved in the Forth Road Bridge construction when he was younger and any time he passed that he pointed it out. In generations, to come I hope my family might be able to look at Wolfcraig as something that all the team here built together.”

Jamie agrees: “It’s a great feeling to create that legacy aspect with the distillery, it’s worth all the effort that we are making at the moment”. The vision is “traditional distilling with a modern twist”. That translates as bringing people into the business and developing local whisky making skills, passing down knowledge to staff who will speak to visitors and bringing whisky into the conversation about local food and drink stories in the restaurant.

The distillery will be a working site, but it will also look to reflect local history and be a family-friendly, immersive tourist experience. Jamie says: “We are part of Scotch whisky shaking off complacency and seeking to present and preserve its world class reputation. We want to innovate and take feedback from our members. We will experiment with the type of spirit we produce. It all starts with a modern location that will fit into the next generation of Scottish hospitality.”

Lifetime memberships of Wolfcraig are available that offer exclusive rewards, discounts and priority access to future releases. To find out more visit wolfcraig.com and click “Join the Wolfpack”.