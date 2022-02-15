AS rail fares in this country are about the dearest in Europe, perhaps if the Scottish Government were to bite the bullet when it takes control of ScotRail and do what no government in living memory has been prepared to do, and reduce the fares drastically rather than increasing them, then many more people would be prepared to travel by train.

That way, profits might increase, and there would be the added advantage that far fewer cars would be on the roads. Drivers would also benefit by saving on exorbitant parking charges.

All it takes is for the Government to have the courage to make this choice and, in so doing, improve the environment by reducing the amount of toxic gases caused by cars.

AM Crozier, Dumbarton.

ALTRUISM COULD COST US DEAR

WHEN the Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater was asked by Kathleen Nutt, your Political Correspondent, why Scotland should scale back on fossil fuels, while much larger polluters such as Russia and China were not doing so ("Slater: Scotland should lead world in moving away from oil and gas", The Herald, February 12), her reply was altruistic. “I’m kind of appalled when people bring that argument. It is selfish and short-sighted,” she said.

Rather than acknowledging that this country’s contribution to global CO2 emissions is somewhere down in the thousandths of percentage points, while China measures about a quarter of the total, Ms Slater’s response is based on morality. Her position may be admirable, but is demonstrably short on reality. If Scotland were to cease all fossil fuel consumption, a ludicrous suggestion with catastrophic consequences for our society, the rate of global warming would remain as it is.

One view of altruism is that its value is diminished unless the benefactor experiences an element of loss. The next time Ms Slater is asked the same question, it would be helpful to hear what damage she expects Scotland to suffer from her position and for what gain.

Bob Scott, Drymen.

* IT really is rich that Lorna Slater should be appalled and call people like myself (a pensioner) selfish and short-sighted for wanting cheaper fuel even it means burning a tiny amount of fossil fuel in comparison to the great polluting countries of the world ; this coming from a minister who came in a poor third in the last election with only 6,000 votes and gets a £98,000 per year salary and allegedly instructed her underlings to book her only two appointments per day and a 5pm finish at COP26.

It would appear that she is one of the "I'm all right" brigade and hasn't a clue how ordinary folk live.

Leonard Maguire, Coatbridge.

PLANT TREES, NOT HOUSES

THE Scottish Government’s overruling of local decisions is undemocratic and will lose it many votes in any independence referendum.

Park of Keir is not a Nimby issue. Local residents want better tennis centres where they are needed; there is an excellent one at Stirling University, four miles away. Spread allocated funds further round the country. Nor is there need for a golf course or hotel (Gleneagles, Cromlix, Dunblane), or executive housing.

There is an iron age fort, an SSSI site, and it is protected green belt. Keir Roundabout is inadequate.

Solution? Plant a Jubilee Forest. Winner? The planet. Losers? Greedy developers.

Frances Hamilton, Uddingston.

LAWYERS: NOW THERE'S THE RUB

HUGH Macdonald, when discussing David Goodwillie, says that footballers “are often lazily classed together when matters of morality, criminality or wages are raised” ("Footballers are not role models so let’s all stop pretending they are", Herald Magazine, February 12).

Two paragraphs before that he says “the rasping noise one hears is that of the lawyers rubbing their hands”.

A lazy classification together of lawyers perhaps?

Graham Richmond, Glasgow.

NOT SUCH GREAT EXPECTATIONS

"BEHIND every successful man is usually a surprised woman" opines R Russell Smith (Letters, February 14). I wonder if his version of "domestic harmony" might only be regularly obtainable when that "surprised woman" follows the admonition of the American poet Alice Walker to "expect nothing. Live frugally on surprise". Peace and happiness in both camps?

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

SUPPORT OUR HERITAGE

LIKE L McGregor (Letters, February 10) I was surprised and delighted to see the Falls of Clyde moored near the Aloha Tower, Honolulu, Hawaii. This was during a visit in 2013 when the ship was in a very distressed condition, and the solution by the Hawaiian Port Authority was to scuttle her outside the harbour.

Since then strenuous efforts have been made by the Falls of Clyde International to bring her home, and I would encourage people to support what little is left of our industrial heritage.

Ken Doran, Glasgow.

AUDIENCES IN CONVENIENCE

I NOTE Doug Marr’s comments on noisy patrons at ticketed events ("Annoying behaviour in audiences is a poor show", The Herald, February 14). I attended an event in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at the weekend. The performance comprised two 45-minute sets, with an almost 30-minute interval between each set.

Despite this, within minutes of the opening of both sets, several adults got up from their seats and left the auditorium, presumably to go to the loo. What is it about the average punter that makes them incapable of holding their water for a relatively short period of time? And, more to the point, why don’t the ushers delay the return of said punters to their seats until a break in the performance? Added to this, there were, of course, the ubiquitous phone checkers and noisy sweetie eaters.

And, for the record, it wasn’t a performance of Handel’s Water Music in two movements,

Stuart Brennan, Glasgow.

* I COULDN'T agree more with Doug Marr. The last straw for my wife and I came at the King's Theatre when most of a pint of beer was spilled down my wife's back from the man behind us right at the start of the show. Can't people go without a drink for an hour or so until the interval? Also, our experience of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast was much the same as Mr Marr's.

Bring back the ushers with the torch like I remember from my youth, when any disturbances were swiftly dealt with.

Shaun Murphy, Kilbirnie.