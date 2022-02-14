LAURA MUIR has pulled the plug on her indoor season after injury.

The Scot, who won 1500m silver at last year’s Olympics, suffered a recent back injury which will now take longer to heal than expected.

Muir had already withdrawn from the DNA Athletics event in Glasgow earlier in February.

It means she is out of the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday and next week’s British Indoor Championships but had not planned to race at next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade anyway.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am sad to announce that I am not going to be able to compete at this weekend’s Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham. After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.

“Unfortunately this means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years.

“My training had been going very well and I was really excited to get back racing in front of a home crowd. Sorry you won’t see me racing on Saturday. The athlete line up at the Grand Prix is as world class as always and it is set to be a fantastic competition to spectate.”