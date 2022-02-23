I have been roasting belly pork as an alternative to beef on Sundays and have had no complaints.

It is so easy to cook and is very keenly priced. Once assembled in a snug roasting pot it simply requires 3-4 hours in a low oven and hey presto, delicious, sweet pork and sticky gravy is ready for feasting on. You can add any combination of herbs and spices. This mixture was especially good.

Serve with bright green broccoli, par boiled and sautéed in ginger and garlic.

Ingredients:

1.5 kg thick end pork belly, free range if possible

Sea salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Leaves from 2-3 sprigs thyme

3 pears quartered

Zest and juice of an unwaxed orange

2 star anise

1 stick cinnamon

3-4 cm ginger finely sliced

120 ml dry white wine

120 ml dark soy sauce

Method:

Ask the butcher to score the skin of the belly pork for you, just into the soft fat but not right through.

Rub the bottom the meat with salt, pepper, fennel seeds and thyme, rubbing it into the slits.

Don’t salt the top of the skin as this will prevent it crisping when it cooks.

Leave overnight to allow the pork to absorb the flavours.

Remove the meat from the fridge half an hour before cooking, bearing in mind it will slow cook for 3-4 hours.

Pre-heat oven 220 C/Gas 7

Use a sharp knife to remove the skin form the fat.

Place the skin on a tray and start to roast in the top of the oven.

Choose a cast iron roasting pot with a lid just big enough to hold the pork snugly.

Nestle the pears pieces around the pork.

Add the orange zest and juice of the orange and add the pressed pieces of orange cut into quarters.

Tuck in the star anise, ginger slices and cinnamon.

Finally pour over the white wine and soya sauce.

Lower the oven temperature to 150 F / Gas 3

Cover the pork with a tight- fitting lid or tin foil and slow roast the pork for 3-4 hours until the flesh is tender and falls from the bones.

Check halfway through adding hot water if necessary. The skin will crisp up well.

Leave to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

When ready to serve carve the meat between the ribs with a sharp knife.

Remove any excess fat. Serve the pear which is soft and tasty.

Spoon off excess fat in the saucepan and warm the juices to make gravy.

I bet it tastes amazing.

