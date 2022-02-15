PRINCESS Margaret, who died 20 years ago this month, made numerous visits to Scotland in her time. They included a tour of Cumbernauld in May 1967, at the opening of the town centre. Accompanied by her husband, Lord Snowdon, and by Dame Jean Roberts, chairman of the Development Corporation, she went on walkabout, chatting to local residents. One woman asked her what she thought of the new town. “It’s fabulous!”, Margaret told her. The royals spoke to so many people that they were soon running 30 minutes behind schedule.
