LORD Reith, founder of the BBC and the Corporation’s first Director-General, pictured in May 1968, when as Lord High Commissioner he represented the Queen at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He told the Assembly that Scotland was in desperate need of a conversion that amounted to a revolution under the Cross.
Reith died three years later, aged 81, in June 1971. “Lord Reith – Scot who set B.B.C.’s standards”, ran the headline over the Glasgow Herald’s obituary of him.
