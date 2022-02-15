The Met Office has issued an update to the amber warning for wind that was issued earlier this week.
Previously due to begin on Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm, the warning has been brought forward to 4pm as gusts of up to 90mph are set to hit Scotland.
The warning is also ending early, at 11:59pm on Wednesday evening as opposed to 9am Thursday, February 17 which was first forecasted.
The amber warning is set to bring “very strong” westerly winds across parts of Scotland, North West and East England, and parts of Northern Ireland.
Wondering what the weather has in store for the week ahead?— Met Office (@metoffice) February 14, 2022
Here's Aidan with all of the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/5ZCMGDGRdg
In Scotland, the amber warning covers Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian & Borders, Central, Tayside and Fife, and Strathclyde.
A yellow warning for wind is still in place for parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, coming into force at 3pm on Wednesday and ending 6am on Thursday.
What is an amber weather warning?
According to the Met Office, you can expect the following during an amber weather warning for wind:
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.
- Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
The Met Office said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland late Wednesday and extend eastward across southern Scotland and northern England during the evening.
“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 70-80 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.”
Visit the Met Office website for up-to-date information on UK weather warnings.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.