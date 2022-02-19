Sweet juicy tomatoes fresh from the greenhouse are hard to beat. So browsing the catalogues and planning the planting brightens up any dull February afternoon.

Do you want seed or plants? Although there’s usually a wider range of veg seed than plants, this doesn’t apply to mail order tomatoes because they’re so popular.

Although garden centres carry fewer plant varieties, you’ll see exactly what you’re buying and can choose the healthiest-looking specimens.

Decide which type of tomato you’d like: a small cherry type, a bush variety usually reaching around 45cm, a larger cordon, or a cordon producing beefsteak fruits.

With plants, you may prefer one that’s been grafted on to a more robust rootstock.

It’s claimed the rootstock protects against some soil-borne diseases, ripens more quickly and have a larger harvest. But they are much more expensive.

The smaller the plant, the faster it fruits, so I can’t resist a couple of Tumbling Toms in the greenhouse, strategically placed for a June nibble as we pass.

Bush tomatoes take 2-3 weeks longer, but at 200m I find they’re perfect for a polytunnel: they crop generously for weeks even though the growing season is a bit shorter than in a greenhouse. This also makes bush varieties a good option for outdoors.

All bush tomatoes are ‘determinate’, they have a limited life cycle, while cordons are ‘indeterminate’ and simply keep going till the frosts kill them.

In a heated greenhouse, you can even have a Christmas tomato salad, as I have sometimes done.

Sadly, without the strong ripening sun, they become pretty tasteless to eat!

Because cordon plants and fruits are larger, they ripen 2-3 weeks after bush ones and need the cosier comfort of a greenhouse or a warm, sunny south-facing neuk outdoors. Beefsteak tomatoes are of course, much larger and few places in Scotland have a long enough season to ripen them.

Tomatoes are quite slow-growing, so if using seed, sow over the next week or two.

Although the plants are pretty robust, they do need steady warmth, ideally 15, but anywhere between 10 and 20 would do, so for best results, you’ll need a a propagator in a greenhouse.

After filling 7.5cm pots with good seed compost, I sow and cover 8-10 seeds per pot.

Once the seedlings have their first pair of true leaves, soak the compost and gently tease the plants apart, then plant each one deeply in its own 7.5cm pot of multi-purpose peat-free compost.

I use my own mix, 50% home compost: 50% leafmould.

Finally transplant into 11cm pot containing multi-purpose compost or 100% home compost.

Again bury the plant so that the lowest leaves rest on the surface. This lets the tiny hairs on the stem develop into roots

Once there’s no risk of frost, late May – early June, plant in their final position, a greenhouse or mini greenhouse in a sheltered south-facing place.

However much you’d like the fun of nurturing a plant from seed to fruit, you may simply not have space or time for this so have to buy plants.

Growers and distributers are targeting the much larger English market, so often sell plants to garden centres earlier than is suitable for this country. Our retailers can only sell plants when they get them, which may be earlier than you’d like.

Check when a mail order firm distributes the plants and if you are offered a despatch date, go for late May-early June. If you do get plants earlier than that, put in a greenhouse or on a windowsill if necessary.

Plant of the week

Crocus ancyrensis bears rich, golden yellow flowers that open in every gleam of late winter sun. Each bulb produces several flowers and the leaves are fine and dark green in colour.

