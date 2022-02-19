The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

22-26 February. Tickets from £21.50. Festival Theatre, 13/29 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9FT.

The National Theatre’s smash hit production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to the stage this month. The Tony award-winning production takes to the stage of Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre to bring Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel to life.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com

Big Bird Bus Tour

19 February. Free but booking required. Seven Lochs Wetland Park, Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow, G33 1AH.

The Seven Lochs team are hosting a boat tour that includes a guided session on waterfowl identification. Guests have a chance to see some of the wonderful wintering migrant birds that visit Glasgow in the winter. The tour also includes a number of stops in Seven Lochs as well as a trip to the RSPB’s Barons Haugh.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

Moorcroft

19 February-5 March. Tickets from £14.50. Tron Theatre, 63 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5HB.

Moorcroft is a play following a group of young men in search of an escape from their working class lives. Inspired by true stories, the premiere of the play takes place at the Tron Theatre this week.

https://www.tron.co.uk

Edinburgh Short Film Festival - 10th Anniversary Weekend

19-20 February. Tickets from £5. Filmhouse, 88 Lothian Road, Edinburgh, EH3 9BZ.

This weekend celebrates the ten year anniversary of the Edinburgh Short Film Festival. There are four hand-picked programmes featuring the best films from the last decade of the festival.

https://www.filmhousecinema.com/

The Wedding Singer

19 February. Tickets from £12. Rose Theatre, 204 Rose Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4AZ.

Edinburgh University Footlights is a student-run musical theatre group producing some of the largest scale productions on the university’s theatrical calendar. This week they are bringing Tony nominated musical comedy The Wedding Singer to the stage of the Rose Theatre. It promises to be a performance packed full of 80s style, laughter and dancing.

http://fienta.com/the-wedding-singer

Future Paisley Exhibition

19 February-19 March. Free. Piazza Shopping Centre, Central Way, Paisley, PA1 1EL.

Future Paisley’s Exhibition takes a lot at the past, present and potential future of Scotland’s largest town. Using architecture, design and the built environment, the showcase explores the impact of cultural regeneration in Paisley.

https://paisley.is/

Shaping Scotland’s Stories: From Inspiration to Publication

19 February. Tickets from £10. UWS Paisley Union, Storie Street, Paisley, PA1 2HB.

Learn about the inner workings of the book industry from the experts as part of Paisley Book Festival. Join Publishing Scotland and authors Anne Pia and Mick Kitson to learn more about writing, publishing and the relationship between author and editor that bring books to life.

https://paisleybookfest.com

The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage

19 February-6 March. Tickets from £17. Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, FK9 4LA.

Experience the magic of the National Theatre Live from the comfort of your own cinema seat. Head to Macrobert Arts Centre for a special screening of Philip Pullman’s The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage, broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre.

https://macrobertartscentre.org

Screen Horizons: Hello World!/Bonjour le Monde!

20 February. Tickets from £8. Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Made with papier-mache puppets, this animated stop motion film introduces audiences to a fragile ecosystem through the lives of ten creatures. It is set in beautifully painted backgrounds and illuminates the wonders of nature in a delicate way.

https://www.summerhall.co.uk

Stagecoach at Assembly Rooms

20 February. See website for price details. Assembly Rooms, 54 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LR.

To welcome back the return of theatre, over 100 students from across Scotland and the north-east of England will be performing their first live event in nearly two years. The performance coincides with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, highlighting the benefits that singing, dancing, and acting can have on childrens’ wellbeing.

https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/

Charlotte Cohen