GLASGOW Warriors have agreed terms for a contract extension with Argentinian tight-head prop Enrique Pieretto for an undisclosed period of time, subject to visa. The 27-year-old has made 29 appearances for the club to date since joining the Scotstoun outfit from Exeter Chiefs in the summer of 2020.

He has provided valuable back-up to Scotland and Lions tight-head Zander Fagerson, and is also now competing against fit again Simon Berghan – also a Scotland cap – for game-time. Meanwhile, youngster Murphy Walker is also determined to push his way up the pecking order having graduated from an academy to a senior contract last month.

Pieretto has accumulated 30 caps for Argentina since his international debut back in 2016, with his most recent appearance as a starter against Australia last October, and he also played 17 times for the now defunct Jaguares franchise in their run to the 2019 Super Rugby Final.

“I’m loving my time here and I’m very happy to be able to re-sign with Glasgow Warriors,” said Pieretto. “I love being a part of this club – it’s a great group of boys that create an amazing atmosphere and play a fun brand of rugby.

“I’m hugely passionate about being a part of the history of this club and I’m very excited for this season, the seasons to come and to see the reward for all the hard work we have been putting in.”

Pieretto – who has also played for the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham in November 2019 – made his Glasgow Warriors debut in a 15-3 win over Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the Covid rearranged clash in August 2020.

An impressive debut campaign at Scotstoun saw the Puma pick up the Mackenzie Construction Most Improved Player of the Season prize at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

His most recent outing in Glasgow colours came in Friday night’s hard-earned win over Munster at Scotstoun, coming off the bench for Berghan in the second half to help the Warriors secure the victory.

“We’re pleased that Enrique has committed his future to the club,” said Warriors head coach Danny Wilson. “In these last two years he has been a consistent performer for us and has become a favourite among the squad.

“He’s a quiet man who goes about his business and was well deserving of being named our most improved player for the 2020-21 season. “We’re all looking forward to seeing Enrique continue to grow in a Warriors jersey.”