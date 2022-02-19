Spicy, no salt, classic or crazy - it's National Margarita Day on 22nd Feb so when life hands you limes, drink Margaritas!

Mezcal, Glasgow

Inspired by the street food culture of Mexico City, Mezcal serves a varied selection of tacos alongside larger sharing dishes and cocktails.

In addition to contemporary Mexican cuisine, the restaurant and bar serve Mezcal - Tequila's smoky and seductive sibling, with over 25 different types of the spirit behind the bar, as well as a variety of frozen Margaritas and a wide selection of classic cocktails with a Mezcal twist.

IG: @mezcalglasgow

El Cartel, Edinburgh

The tacos are hot, the Margs are frozen and the hip hop tunes are ON!

El Cartel is authentic Mexican street food serving up the best vibes in Edinburgh with three restaurant locations across the city. Their Alco-treats offers an extensive range of tequilas, mezcals and cocktails alongside their famous frozen Margaritas and their eats are influenced by our favourite taquerias, cantinas and street side carts to bring you a real taste of Mexico - including a fiery combination of four different chillies: ancho, morita, arbol, and habanero, which will leave your taste buds tingling!

IG: @elcartelroxburgh

The Register Club, Edinburgh

With the grandeur of a Cartel's drawing room, the refinement of a gentleman's club, and possibly the best Margaritas I have ever tried, make sure you ask head bartender Ruben Goncalves to shake up one of his creations during a visit to luxury hotel, Cheval The Edinburgh Grand.

Their swanky fourth floor bar - The Register Club - complete with a mesmerising mixologist, will make National Margarita Day something you want to celebrate every day of the year!

IG: @theregisterclub

Bibi’s Cantina, Glasgow

The décor here will immediately make you feel at home, reminding you of a cosy Mexican kitchen! Bibi's menu is hearty and wholesome and features dishes such as barbecue pulled pork quesadillas and burritos stuffed with a variety of fillings. Along with the standard tequila-based drinks, you can enjoy a frozen margarita in a plain, salted or sugared glass; and they even sell it in a pitcher!

FB: www.facebook.com/BibisCantina

