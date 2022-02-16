The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow across parts of Scotland later this week.
Storm Eunice is expected to cause significant disruption and bring “extremely strong winds” to the region on Friday, February 18.
The amber weather warning comes into force at 3am on Friday and will run until 9pm the same day.
Across Scotland, the warning covers Central, Tayside & Fife, South West Scotland, Lothian & Borders and Strathclyde.
This follows amber and yellow warnings from Storm Dudley that are due to come into force at 2pm Wednesday, February 16.
What to expect from a yellow weather warning?
This is what the Met Office is warning to expect:
- There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees
- Wind will cause some particularly challenging conditions in the UK mountains during the next few days.
It is important to check the forecast and avoid the mountains during severe weather#WeatherAware— Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2022
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.
“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.
“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.
“Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”
