ABERDEEN chairman Dave Cormack's search for a new manager is well underway.

The Dons are looking for their next boss after Stephen Glass was sacked on Sunday.

Already speculation is beginning to gather pace on who will next take the reins at Pittodrie with Jim Goodwin the early favourite at William Hill.

The St Mirren manager is thought to be top of Aberdeen's wish-list but an approach was reportedly rebuffed by Paisley chiefs.

However, Cormack is not thought to be fazed by the £250,000 price-tag to allow talks over Goodwin becoming Aberdeen boss.

While Goodwin remains the favourite, 5/6, at the bookies, some shock names have emerged alongside some experienced Scottish football managers.

Former Hibs and St Mirren manager Jack Ross is second favourite for the job at 9/2 to take over.

Derek Adams, who was sacked by Bradford yesterday, is also in the running in the odds list at 5/1.

Caretaker Dons boss Barry Robson earned a point in his first match in charge against St Johnstone last night and has also been linked with taking the role on a permanent basis. He's priced at 7/1.

Further back in the odds are Paul Lambert and ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon who sit at 14/1 and 16/1 respectively.

And huge outsiders for the role include well-respected names from world football.

Jurgen Klinsmann and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been priced at 20/1 alongside Scottish Premiership managers David Martindale and Callum Davidson.

Aberdeen team captain Scott Brown is available at the same price as well as Eoin Jess, Gordon Strachan and Kevin Thomson.

Next Aberdeen manager odds

Jim Goodwin 5/6

Jack Ross 9/2

Derek Adams 5/1

Barry Robson 7/1

Paul Lambert 14/1

Neil Lennon 16/1

Gordon Strachan 20/1

Eoin Jess 20/1

Paul Hartley 20/1

Jurgen Klinsmann 20/1

Dick Campbell 20/1

David Martindale 20/1

Scott Brown 20/1

Paolo Di Canio 20/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 20/1

Jack Collison 20/1

Kevin Thomson 20/1

Jonathan Woodgate 20/1

Callum Davidson 20/1