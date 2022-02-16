SCOTLAND'S most notorious road has been shut down due to new concerns about landslides as a result of heavy rain.

The A83 at the Rest and be Thankful has been shut down for the whole of today as road engineers raise concerns about the amount of rainfall saturating the nearby hillside.

The road has been shut overnight each day since Friday because of concerns.

It has now been confirmed that it is shut for the whole of Wednesday because of Storm Dudley.

Campaigners have been calling for a full public inquiry to determine why road is still not fixed.

The move comes amidst continuing criticism over money "wasted" over failed temporary fixes involving catch pits to the A83.

Catch pits are designed to ‘capture’ debris material from a landslip and prevent it from reaching the road.

Moves over catch-pits aimed at preventing road closures came after a major landslip around 650 feet above the carriageway shut the road in August, 2020.

Engineers said thousands of tonnes of debris including car-sized boulders slid onto the road after 100mm of rain hit the Argyll hills.

One of the landslip mitigation catch-pits, built to prevent landslip material reaching the road, caught around 2,000 tonnes - but it did not stop thousands more tonnes hitting the road.

The slip ushered in a series of road closures for the important Highlands route which by January, 2021 had meant it was open for barely three weeks in the space of five months.

The Herald revealed last year that transport chiefs had spent some £8.5m on "wasted" temporary sticking plaster fixes to try to prevent landslips on the key road over five years.

A helicopter was after a landslip in August, 2020 to make a 100 tonne boulder safe by using water bags to manoeuvre it into a safe location

Transport minister Graeme Dey said last year that improving the resilience of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful "is one of our top priorities" and that they were continuing to work on a permanent long term solution to the issue.

Motorists are being now being told that official single track diversion route, the Old Military Road (OMR) which runs through the centre of Glen Croe will act as a the diversion through a convoy system.

Bear Scotland, the road maintenance firm contracted by the Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency said that a morning inspection is due to take place on Thursday to determine if the road can be safely re-opened in the coming days.

Bear said the decision came as a result of the "high level of saturation" currently being experienced by the hillside which have increased in recent days and because there is further heavy rainfall forecast in the area.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow warnings for wind on Wednesday and Thursday, and with further wet weather forecast over the weekend, Bear Scotland has warned further use of the Old Military Road (OMR) should be anticipated by road users at times.

Bear said that teams will be closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as observing the hillside to inform operational decision making for the A83 and OMR, and to ensure road users are kept safe.

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: The Old Military Road local diversion route will remain in operation throughout today and overnight tonight as a safety precaution. A safety inspection is planned on Thursday morning to assess if safe to reopen A83. More here: https://t.co/rznRPWfkjO… pic.twitter.com/tQOwwFcbq9 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) February 16, 2022

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “We are witnessing very high flows in the hillside watercourses this morning and with high ground saturation being experienced as a result of recent rainfall we’ve taken the decision along with Transport Scotland to maintain traffic on the Old Military Road throughout today and overnight tonight as a safety precaution.

“We have teams closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as the hillside above the A83, and we’ll assess the situation tomorrow morning with a view to re-opening the trunk road as quickly as possible if conditions permit.

“Looking ahead, we’re expecting further periods of heavy rain and snow to move through the area over the latter part of the week, and our teams will remain on high alert to respond to any changes at the Rest.

“As ever, we thank the local community and all road users for their patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.”

Bear said that during previous storms - Arwen, Barra and Corrie - the Rest missed the worst of the weather although there were high winds and periods of snowfall. This, combined with lower ground saturation levels allowed the road to remain open through the normal single file traffic light system.

Construction of a catch-pit on the road was completed last August having taken over twice as long to install as promised.

In February, last year, the A83 and the OMR was shut after hundreds of tons of debris fell in another landslip.

That is despite £1m being spent on 175-metre long, 6.6 metre high barrier having been built next to the OMR to stop debris from a potential landslip.

A campaign - backed by 1500 businesses fought for a permanent solution by 2024 after an over 15-year failure to prevent disruption.

A new A83 route which could include a tunnel close to the A83 has been identified as the Scottish Government's favoured permanent solution - but it is a long-term solution which could take seven to ten years to complete after being approved.

But that choice has now led to five new options on the table for the new Glen Croe route, some of which include tunnels up to 1.8 miles long.

Last month a £1.8m contact was awarded to carry out preliminary ground investigations to help identify a long-term solution for the landslip-prone road.

Raeburn Drilling & Geotechnical Ltd will undertake the work, which is part of efforts to identify a preferred route option.

Investigations are scheduled to begin this month with the work expected to last between eight and ten weeks.

The cost of the works – which will help to inform the design process for the scheme – are said to reflect both the “challenging landscape” presented at the route and the “range and nature” of the options under consideration.