A man who left a potentially explosive device in a park in Scotland’s capital has been jailed.

Members of the public found the bomb inside a cardboard box which had been left in a shelter in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh on January 11, 2018.

Council staff who responded found a black pipe, wiring and battery taped to the inside of the box.

The device he had created was said to have contained around 58 nails which had been cut in half, and also had note which said ‘f**k you all’ written on it.

Upon the discovery they called police who sealed off the area and a controlled explosion took place.

Had it successfully detonated, the bomb could have caused significant injuries to the public.

Nikolaos Karvounakis, a Greek ex-serviceman, previously plead guilty to a terrorism offence and at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday he was sentenced to 8 years and 4 months. A Serious Crime Prevention Order was also granted.

The 35-year-old claimed responsibility for the device on an eco-terrorism website, saying he was a member of the International Terrorist Mafia.

His DNA was found on adhesive tape used to make the bomb.

A statement from Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland’s Head of Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “The sentencing of Nikolaos Karvounakis is the culmination of a four year investigation. Police Scotland Counter Terrorism investigators worked with colleagues in agencies both in the UK and Europe and the subsequent conviction and sentencing is testament to the dedication of law enforcement and partners that they were able to piece together the actions of this individual.

“The ideological beliefs held by Karvounakis were unusual and based on eco-extremism aligned to an international terror group originating from Mexico known as ITS which had been seen in other European counties, but not previously in Scotland.

“His sentencing today highlights the continuous collaborative work being undertaken by Police Scotland, prosecutors and other key partners to keep our communities safe from the threat of terrorism which won’t be tolerated in civilised society.

“His reckless actions showed utter disregard for the safety of anyone within Princes Street Gardens on the day in question and there is no doubt his presence and engagement online after the event could have easily encouraged others to carry out similar acts, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Not just in Scotland.

“We will continue our partnership work to identify and protect anyone who feels vulnerable to being influenced into carrying out these types of offences.

“If you feel the need for such assistance or have concerns about a relative or friend who may be at risk of being radicalised or displaying extremist views you should contact Police Scotland or the confidential anti-terrorist hotline 0800 789 321. There is helpful and confidential advice available at the ACT Early Counter Terrorism Policing website.”

Stephen McGowan, Deputy Crown Agent for Serious Casework, said: “If this device had detonated, serious harm could have been done. Nikolaos Karvounakis put members of the public in danger through his reckless actions and this was wholly unacceptable.

“COPFS has a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe and we are committed to working with other agencies to ensure those committing offences under the terrorism legislation are brought to justice.”