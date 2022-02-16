An Easyjet flight heading to Glasgow Airport was forced to abort landing this afternoon due to high winds as Storm Dudley sweeps across the country.
The flight EZY191G from Bristol attempted to land at Glasgow Airport at around 3:55pm on Wednesday afternoon, but due to the adverse weather was forced to take off again and perform a ‘go-around’ manoeuvre before it attempted to land a second time.
After aborting its first attempt at a landing, the flight gained altitude to a height of around 5,000 feet as it went around Paisley, East Kilbride and Cumbernauld before it returned to Glasgow Airport to attempt to land again.
On its second attempt, the flight landed safely at 4.09pm, which was just nine minutes behind schedule.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment