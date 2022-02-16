An Easyjet flight heading to Glasgow Airport was forced to abort landing this afternoon due to high winds as Storm Dudley sweeps across the country.

The flight EZY191G from Bristol attempted to land at Glasgow Airport at around 3:55pm on Wednesday afternoon, but due to the adverse weather was forced to take off again and perform a ‘go-around’ manoeuvre before it attempted to land a second time.

After aborting its first attempt at a landing, the flight gained altitude to a height of around 5,000 feet as it went around Paisley, East Kilbride and Cumbernauld before it returned to Glasgow Airport to attempt to land again.

On its second attempt, the flight landed safely at 4.09pm, which was just nine minutes behind schedule.