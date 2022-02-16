DUNDEE parted ways with James McPake on Wednesday afternoon as the Tayside club opted to shake things up in their bid to beat the drop from the Premiership.

The decision comes off the back of a 3-0 win for McPake's side over Peterhead in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup on Monday evening and the 37-year-old may feel a little hard done by, given his side's last league outing resulted in a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle.

"It is clear that without James' leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily," a club statement explained.

"However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James' legacy and our place in the Premiership.

"It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement."

Below are the bookies' leading runners and riders to replace McPake in the Dens Park hot seat.

Jack Ross

The former Hibernian manager was let go by the Leith club in December and is currently unemployed, and can be backed to land the gig at around 2/1.

Ross' dismissal from Hibs felt a little harsh at the time and the 45-year-old still has plenty of credit in the bank in the eyes of many within Scottish football.

Whether or not he could be tempted Tayside is another matter, and Ross may hold out for another option. With a managerial vacancy at Pittodrie too, Ross might set his sights a little higher than a Premiership survival scrap.

Kevin Thomson

The Kelty Hearts boss is thought of as a rising star in Scottish football and could find himself tempted with offers away from the League Two club in the near future.

At 5/1, the bookies clearly feel the former Rangers midfielder is in with a shout of landing the top job at Dundee but given the club's statement where they outlined thier hope of finding an experienced coach, Thomson's appointment feels like a long shot.

Gordon Strachan

The former Celtic and Scotland manager has been serving as technical director at Dens Park since July 2019 and would be an easy option for the Premiership club as he is already on the payroll.

Whether or not Strachan could be tempted back into first-team management is another story. It's been five years since his last game as Scotland manager but the bookies clearly feel it's a possibility, pricing Strachan at around 6/1.

Charlie Adam

The Dundee skipper can be backed at around 7/1 and the notion of taking charge of his boyhood club could be one that appeals strongly to Adam.

Like Thomson, though, Adam's appointment would represent a gamble and wouldn't marry up with the club's desire to find an experienced candidate.

Derek Adams

The former Ross County manager was handed his jotters by Bradford City on Tuesday and could be parachuted straight back into management at Dundee.

Most bookies are offering odds of around 7/1 for Adams to get the job, although his time away from Scotland - he last managed here in 2014 - works against him in this instance.

Neil Lennon

Another who has been out of work for a while now and, like Ross, another manager who may be holding out for something bigger.

Having most recently worked at Celtic, Dundee could prove a tricky sell to Lennon but the bookies clearly believe it's a distinct possibility. Most offer odds of around 10/1 for the Northern Irishman to land the gig.