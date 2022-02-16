JONNY Hayes insists Aberdeen’s visit to Motherwell this weekend will not be one of seeking redemption for exiting the Scottish Cup, a defeat that ultimately brought the removal of Stephen Glass as manager.

The Dons attacker admitted he was shocked when the news broke on Sunday morning as he and his team-mates arrived at their training complex for some post-match work.

They now return to Fir Park, a ground where they have not enjoyed happy hunting this season – losses in the league and the cup – as they await the appointment of Glass’s replacement, with club chairman Dave Cormack said to be prepared to meet St Mirren’s £250,000 compensation claim for their boss, Jim Goodwin.

Hayes was not the most up-beat of footballers following Tuesday night’s battling 1-1 draw against bottom club St Johnstone on Tuesday night as he accepted there was a collective responsibility for Glass, his assistant Allan Russell and coach Henry Apeloo being sacked.

It wasn’t entirely surprised, he maintained.

“I have been a footballer long enough to know when to half-expect something with the way results were going,” he said.

“Coming in on Sunday, we were ready to do our recovery and others were training, but it was still a bit of a shock to be honest.

“As a player, we understand we have to bear the brunt of that. There was no lack of effort from the staff at all. They had a great relationship with the players and it is a shame they didn’t keep their jobs longer.

“It’s down to the players, too. There is a bit of collective responsibility through the whole football club; that is the way we operate. We all feel a bit down because people who we had a good relationship with are losing their job.

“Now, we need to look forward. There is no time to dwell on it. We had a game on Tuesday which we should have won and we have another game on Saturday where we will go and try and get the three points.”

Hayes 34, is out of contract in the summer and will be wondering whether a new Pittodrie manager would wish to retain him. His focus for now, however, is to help prevent the Dons from slipping down the Premiership table where they currently sit eighth.

So, will Fir Park be the venue for revenge and recovery?

“I won’t be looking at it like that personally,” he said. “I think every time you go out there is an onus for you to perform well for Aberdeen FC.

“We are out of the cup now and the aim is three points. I don’t think there is any revenge or redemption. It is another game as a player we will want to win and as a club we are expected to go out and give it our best.

“The league is still tight. I am not going to say we are going to do this or that. We have a decent squad and whoever comes in as manager will inherit good players.

“There will be more than enough chances to push up the table. We have to look up the table because we can’t be looking down, where we are in the league it is tight, but we can still move forward.”