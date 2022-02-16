A yellow weather warning for snow in the north of Scotland as Storm Dudley batters the country.
The warning, which was issued at 5.38pm is in place until 11pm this evening.
Forecasters say that they are expecting up to 8cm of snow to land during the spell before the snow dies out by the late evening.
The new weather warning covers the Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland areas where Scots have been told to brace themselves for travel disruption due to the adverse conditions.
At 5.30pm on Wednesday evening, Traffic Scotland urged driver to take care in Inverness as snow had already began to land on the roads shortly after the warning was issued.
The area was previously not covered by the yellow and amber ‘danger to life’ weather warnings which have been in place for much of the country throughout the day.
The amber warning is due to expire at midnight on Wednesday, when it will be downgraded to a yellow warning until 6am on Thursday.
Storm Dudley is due to be followed by Storm Eunice later this week, which could bring snow to other parts of Scotland.
