What is it?

An affordable 4K ultra high-definition webcam for recording and working from home.

Good points?

Trust caters to the needs of modern remote working practices by designing a webcam capable of functioning extremely well in most environments and positions.

Providing top-notch 4K visuals, this Teza model is a great option for most situations that require high-quality visuals for recording or video calls.

Its 74-degree field of view means you are not confined to a single spot right in front of the camera and have the freedom to move naturally without disappearing from the screen.

An autofocusing lens also aids this aspect as each position you take will be captured instantly. A stereo dual microphone balances the stunning visuals with equally good audio ensuring you are heard clearly when it matters most.

Trust Teza 4K Ultra HD Webcam

The device couldn't be more straightforward to set up. You simply plug the USB cable into your computer and voila, you're ready to roll with your preferred software.

Trust has provided genuinely flexible positioning options by way of a proper tripod that can be adjusted and moved anywhere. You can also clip the camera to any laptop or monitor display for a traditional experience.

READ MORE: Karen Dunbar: 'I'm terrified of being cancelled over old comedy gags'

A privacy shutter is a nice touch and often overlooked in imaging capture products that can run unattended.

Bad points?

The two-metre USB cable could be limiting in some scenarios and might need replaced.

Best for ...

Those who want a well-rounded and affordable webcam that does everything well.

Avoid if ...

You are looking for something to facilitate a budding streaming career as this may not cut it.

Score: 9/10.

Teza 4K Ultra HD Recording Webcam, £119.99 (amazon.co.uk)