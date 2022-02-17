DUNDEE have appointed Mark McGhee as James McPake's successor on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

McGhee, who served as Gordon Strachan's assistant for the national team when the Dens Park technical director was Scotland boss, has been out of work since leaving his role as Stockport County No2.

The former Motherwell and Aberdeen manager will be assisted by Simon Rusk, while Dave Mackay will retain his place on the coaching team.

