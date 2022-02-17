DUNDEE have appointed Mark McGhee as James McPake's successor on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
McGhee, who served as Gordon Strachan's assistant for the national team when the Dens Park technical director was Scotland boss, has been out of work since leaving his role as Stockport County No2.
We are delighted to announce that Mark McGhee has today been appointed manager of the club.— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 17, 2022
He arrives at the club with Simon Rusk who will join Dave Mackay is assisting Mark #thedee
➡️ https://t.co/bUsMtod66p pic.twitter.com/UM5n3bMsRG
The former Motherwell and Aberdeen manager will be assisted by Simon Rusk, while Dave Mackay will retain his place on the coaching team.
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.