RIKKI Fulton, Fay Lenore and Kenneth McKellar were the stars of A Wish for Jamie, the new Scottish panto that opened at Glasgow’s Alhambra Theatre in December 1960. McKellar was Jamie; Fulton played Lizzie, his sister, and Lenore his brother, Donald. The cast also included Mary Benning, Reg Varney, Ethel Scott and Russell Hunter.

A notably stylish panto, A Wish for Jamie was so popular with teatregoers that it rapidly sold out its run and, nine months after its final night, it re-opened at the same venue in November 1961.