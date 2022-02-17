Thousands of social media users have reported issues with Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
According to outage information website Downdetector hundreds of complaints were reported shortly before 4pm.
Of the problems reported to the website, 92% of users have reported issues using the Twitter website itself.
A further 7% of users reported issues with the app, and 1% reported problems logging into the website.
As of just after 4pm, more than 1,000 reports have been submitted to the website.
Twitter is yet to confirm the outage itself, but Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.
