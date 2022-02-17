DAVID Martindale admits he might have been another managerial casualty earlier this season if the Livingston board had been more ‘trigger happy’.

And he reckons boardrooms are increasingly showing they are out of touch with the pressures at play on bosses in the Scottish game.

Martindale has been left disappointed - but not surprised - by the decisions of Aberdeen and Dundee to axe counterparts Stephen Glass and James McPake.

He is adamant consistency in the dugout serves teams better than constant chopping and changing, and he believes some have unrealistic ambitions for their clubs.

Livingston lost their opening four Premiership matches of the season and took only four points from a possible 24 before their new-look team started to gel.

And, with the team now just two points off a top-six spot, Martindale is glad the Almondvale club stuck by him.

He said: “Clubs are well within their rights to change their manager when they want but I’m all for consistency.

“The only thing that doesn’t surprise me anymore is that nothing surprises me. That’s sad I think but it’s true.

“It’s a very difficult job for all managers - at the top and the bottom.

“The ones at the top are trying to win titles and cups, and get into Europe. At the bottom, it’s about staying in the league. So, the pressure is massive.

“Sometimes I think some people in the boardroom maybe don’t appreciate how tough it is.

“I think James McPake did a decent job. He got them into the Premiership and he will be disappointed he never got the chance to keep them in the league.

“Stephen Glass will be similar at Aberdeen, as Jack Ross was at Hibs. They all did a decent job but find themselves out of work.

“I went through a sticky patch at the start of the season and I’m delighted the board stood behind me.

“Maybe with a trigger happy board I wouldn’t still be the Livingston manager.”

Meanwhile, Martindale is not expecting the speculation surrounding Jim Goodwin to affect tomorrow’s meeting with St Mirren.

The Buddies boss has been strongly linked with the vacant post at Aberdeen, but Martindale does not anticipate any impact on the pitch.

He added: “I have huge respect for Jim and he’s done a good job at St Mirren.

“If he is in the dugout against us on Saturday I don’t think what is going on in the background will impact the game.

“If he isn’t [in the dugout], it might. But they still have a good group of players who would get on with the job.

“I can’t see it impacting the match too much, but all we are worrying about is Livingston.”