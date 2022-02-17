IF Edinburgh are to halt their slide down the URC table by beating Munster tonight, much will rest on the performance of Blair Kinghorn. The stand-off is one of four players released from the Scotland camp to play in the match in Limerick - Mark Bennett, Ben Vellacott and Nick Haining being the others - and head coach Mike Blair believes he has already developed into the kind of playmaker who can turn games in his team’s favour.

Given this is Kinghorn’s first season in his new position after switching from the back three at the behest of Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, it is perhaps inevitable that he should display a degree of inconsistency - a flaw from which, after all, many more experienced fly-halves also suffer. But Blair is more than happy with what he has seen so far, and is confident that Kinghorn and scrum-half Vellacott can apply some intelligent game management in the match at Thomond Park.

“Something they’ve done really well together is to understand the ways in which you can win a game,” Blair said of the pair yesterday after naming his squad for the trip to Limerick. “Ben can obviously play very quickly, but he also has a strong kicking game.

“Exactly the same with Blair, where his running and distribution game is really important. But something I’ve been really impressed with Blair is his game understanding and intellect. He’ll come to me with clips from training or games and ask whether I think he could have done this better.

“He might see things I hadn’t seen myself. That game intellect and understanding is really important in our half-backs and I think those guys have it.”

Kinghorn is still some way behind Finn Russell in the pecking order for the Scotland No 10 jersey, but his coach believes he has already seen the 25-year-old exhibit the kind of command and control of a game that has long been a hallmark of the Racing 92 player’s performances. “I think he’s shown that already - the way he played against the Dragons, managing the wind, the variety in his game against Cardiff as well,” Blair continued.

“I think he’s stepped up. The key thing is getting that consistency, but I believe that he’s already shown he’s capable of doing that and a lot of that is through his off-field work - his intellect in and around that as well. I’m really confident in Blair.”

In another sign of his growing stature in his new position, Kinghorn has been named as Edinburgh’s vice-captain along with hooker Adam McBurney, while Bennett skippers the side for the first time. “I’ve really enjoyed Mark’s manner about the place and his professionalism - the way he speaks to the players and asks questions of others,” Blair explained when asked why he had given the centre that honour.

“He’s an experienced player, he’s been to Munster a few times, and I think he’s got the respect of the players, so I expect him to step up. We’ve got Adam and Blair as vice-captains to help him along the way, so we do have a system around him, but I expect Mark to really thrive in this opportunity as captain.”

Blair also expects some of his less experienced players to prove they can thrive at this stage of the season when so many senior internationals are missing from the squad. Edinburgh may have fallen from first to fourth in the table, and last week they suffered their biggest defeat of the season so far when they went down 26-7 to Leinster, but the coach seems confident that his younger players can mature rapidly.

“I want to see these guys step up and play really well. We weren’t due to have many games during this period, but obviously we now have two extra ones, so this is a great opportunity for them to develop and see where they’re at. But we also believe this is a team we can put on the pitch and expect to challenge Munster and Leinster away from home, and look to win as well.”

Edinburgh (v Munster at Thomond Park, tonight 7.35pm): H Immelman; R Moyano, M Bennett (captain), J Lang, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott; B Venter, A McBurney, L Atalifo, M Sykes, G Young, N Haining, C Boyle, B Muncaster. Substitutes: D Cherry, S Grahamslaw, J Armstrong, P Phillips, M Kunavula, H Pyrgos, C Savala, C Dean.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, D Goggin, S Zebo; B Healy, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, D Barron, S Archer, J Kleyn, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes. Substitutes: N Scannell, J Loughman, J Ryan, A Kendellen, J Hodnett, N Cronin, J Crowley, S Daly.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).