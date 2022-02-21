“I’VE got 18 breeding cows and they’re all pure-bred pedigree Highlanders,” says James Oswald of the farm he runs in north Fife. “And with the bull and all the previous year’s calves and heifers I guess we’ve got about 50 cattle on the farm. And that’s my only farming activity apart from mending fences these days.”

When he's not writing his Inspector McLean novels, the latest of which, All That Lives has just been published, James Oswald is keeping up the family tradition. His father also farmed this land, but the journey here was a roundabout one for the family.

Although his father had grown up on a farm he was a stockbroker in the City of London when Oswald came along in 1967. “Hated every day of it,” his son recalls.

“He ended up as a partner in a stockbroking firm and they were bought out by Lehman Brothers in the Big Bang and he got a big chunk of cash and bought this place.”

Oswald would help around the farm before going off to university in Aberdeen. He wanted to be a writer and sold a script to 2000AD in 1993 but could never quite parlay his interest into a career.

And then in 2008 his parents were killed in a car crash. Oswald, his brothers and sister spent the next two years dealing with the emotional and legal fall-out from that tragedy.

Oswald decided to take the farm on. “I didn’t have any great career idea in mind. I’d had a series of dead-end jobs down the years and never really had a career. I was 41 when they died and still not a published author, hadn’t really got much going from me, and I saw it as a viable option.

“I had almost at that point decided the writing wasn’t going to work and it would always just be a hobby, so I needed something I could pick up and run with it. It was a challenge certainly and I like a challenge.

“And I like working with animals. Highland cattle are great such gentle beasties … Most of the time.”

It was his friend the crime writer Stuart MacBride, whom he’d met at Aberdeen, who told him he should start writing crime fiction.

“I was writing fantasy novels at the time and he said, ‘Stop writing this nonsense with dragons. Crime fiction is the thing to do.’”

Oswald started to write some short stories in the genre and one of them provided the basis for his first novel Natural Causes, which combined horror with crime fiction. But he was still struggling to find a publisher.

“I had an agent at the time and she was sending it out to publishers and they all kept coming back what I call rave rejections because they were all saying, 'We love this book, we love the writing, we just don’t know how to sell it. It just doesn’t fit because it’s not horror, it’s not crime, it’s not fantasy. What is it?'”

“That’s quite depressing. A lot of people were saying, 'Take all the spooky bits out.' So, I rewrote the second book. There was a perfectly rational explanation for everything. And it sucked the life out of the book for me. The publisher who had been quite interested didn’t like that either and said 'no thanks'. And I think about a week after I got that email my parents died in a car crash. So it wasn’t a good year, 2008.

“I didn’t write anything for two years. I couldn’t concentrate on it. just couldn’t dealing with the emotional fallout from that.”

He eventually returned to writing and decided to self-publish Natural Causes 10 years ago. It was an almost immediate success, as was his second book The Book of Souls. Suddenly publishers were interested. There was a five-way auction for three books and Penguin won. He is now onto book 12 in the McLean series and he has also written three books in his Constance Fairchild series.

And yet he hasn’t given up the farmwork. The two jobs fit together well, he says.

“I tend to write most at night anyway. I’ll sit down about eight o’clock and work for three or four hours.

“Because they’re such different things if I’m really struggling with the writing I can just go and do something on the farm, mend a fence. Or there are quite a few trees that need clearing after the storms at the beginning of the month. You can do a physical job and it requires a different kind of concentration.”

All That Lives is published by Wildfire, £16.99