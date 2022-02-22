CRIME novelist James Oswald has admitted that he questioned whether he could continue writing about the police after seeing the force’s the heavy-handed response to the Sarah Everard vigil last year.

When the Metropolitan police force disrupted the vigil sparked by the kidnap and murder of the 33-year-old in London last year, Oswald was horrified.

“There’s that very famous photo of the red-headed lady with her mask on in a headlock pinned down and you think, ‘Why are they doing that to her? Something has gone very wrong here and I don’t want to be part of the wrong thing,’” Oswald told The Herald Magazine.

“I was just thinking, ‘How can I write stories that big up the police when they behave like this?’”

Everard was killed by a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens. Her death prompted a huge reaction by women’s groups.

Oswald, who is both a farmer in Fife and a best-selling author of the Inspector Tony McLean crime novels set in Edinburgh, has just published the latest in the series, All That Lives.

He decided in the end not to give up writing crime fiction, but feels writers need to be more nuanced in how they write about the police service.

“Rather than writing that the police are brilliant, actually portray them as the sometimes flawed, sometimes heroic characters that they are, and try to find out where things go wrong and why. That can be an interesting story itself.”

