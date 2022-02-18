WORDLE has become an online phenomenon with millions of users every day and one of them is Scotland international John McGinn.

Wordle requires players to guess a five-letter word within six guesses, with grey, yellow and green coloured bricks used to indicate if guessed letters are part of the answer and whether they match the right place in the correct word.

Once solved, players are able to share their own results on social media via rows of the same coloured bricks but with the letters removed, so others can see how they did without having the puzzle ruined for them – a feature that has been attributed to the rapid rise in Wordle’s popularity, with many being introduced to it after seeing the yellow and green grids on platforms such as Twitter.

McGinn was quick to share his result yesterday as he failed to guess the word 'shake' within his six guesses.

In a nightmare scenario, the Aston Villa star was just one letter away but he couldn't find the all-important last letter.

He tweeted his result with the caption: "Games a bogey

@nytimes".

Initially created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner after the pair began playing word puzzles in lockdown, Wordle has now been bought for a sum “in the low seven figures” by The New York Times Company.

Jonathan Knight, the general manager for games at The New York Times Company, said the firm was “thrilled” to be adding Wordle to its portfolio and confirmed it had “no plans at this time” to change the game’s free-to-play nature, saying Mr Wardle’s creation was “lightning in a bottle”.