The UK online casino industry is growing. With more and more casino sites opening, on what feels like a daily basis, it can be difficult keeping track. For example, which online casino sites offer a decent welcome bonus, who is offering free spins, where can you find great live casino games and, crucially, which sites are the more reputable?

We are making it our mission to make it as easy as possible for you to have fun with online casinos, but to also stay safe at the same time.

Don't take unnecessary risks – just follow our guide below to some of the best UK casino sites. Ones that you can trust and play your favourite casino games in a fair and pleasant environment.

Before we begin though, we would just like to say: please gamble responsibly. This is a guide intended to help people, and if you feel you are struggling to control your gambling, you can find help here.

Some of the Best Online Casinos in the UK

Here we go then, we have tried and tested many of the top casinos that are available online to UK customers, and have drawn up a list of 10 of the best. Let's get into it:

Spin Rio manages to capture all of what is good about UK online casino sites. A wonderful selection of games covering all the classics – hundreds of online slots, live dealer games (try the Monopoly Live game) and table games.

This site does everything you could want it to do, and does it very well indeed, making it one of our top online casinos. You can use PayPal and many other payment methods that you can trust.

PROS:

Plenty of trusted payment options

Great live dealer games

CONS:

No 24/7 live support

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £200 + 100 free spins.

Applies only to new depositing players. 18+. Minimum deposit: £10. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. Spins credited in specific games. Spins expire after 24 hours. Wagering requirement applies to spins. Terms and Conditions apply.

Minimum deposit: £10

The first thing that you'll notice about Race Casino is the sheer amount of games that you can play – over 1100 to be precise. This covers the classic casino games that you would expect, coupled with a staggering amount of slot games and videoslots.

One of the truly unique features of this online casino is that you can purchase lottery tickets for some of the biggest lotteries in the world - the record PowerBall jackpot is $1.586 billion.

If you love playing different games every day, and dabbling in humongous lottery draws, then Race Casino may be the online casino for you.

PROS:

Huge selection of slot games

Lottery tickets

CONS:

Limited withdrawal options

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 (+ 10% cashback)

#AD New customers only. Min deposit £20. Wagering 40x. Max bet £5 with bonus funds. 100% up to £100. Eligibility is restricted for abuse. No max cashout on deposit offers. Welcome bonus excluded for players depositing with Skrill or Neteller. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Full T&C’s apply.

Minimum deposit: £10

With over 1300 casino games you will not be struggling for choice on the online casino site Kassu. Everything you could ever wish for and many of the games are designed by some of the best developers in the industry.

They also have weekly promotions where you can earn bonus spins and additional bonuses for a cash deposit on a Friday.

PROS:

Weekly bonuses

Amazing software developers

CONS:

Deposits via PayPal not eligible for welcome bonus

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 + 300 free spins

18+ Full T&Cs Apply. New players Only. £10 min deposit. £5 max bet using bonus. 40x wagering applies. Bonus valid for 14 days. 30 Spins will be credited instantly upon qualifying deposit + then 30 per day for 9 days on pre-selected games. Free Spins valid for 72 hours from credit. Max Free Spins winnings £100. Ewallets excluded. www.begambleaware.org.

Minimum deposit: £10

In terms of safety and security, you will struggle to find a better UK online casino than Casumo – not only is it licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, but it has also had a 3-year partnership with Wembley Stadium – an association with a massive organisation like that is incredibly reassuring.

It would be misleading to purely focus on the safety element of Casumo – with over 1600 casino games (including slot games) to choose from on an easy-to-navigate site, this will satisfy all of your online casino needs.

And that's not all – this online casino site also has a Sports Book - enabling casino players to bet on major sporting events. The full gambling online package.

PROS:

Reassuring affiliations

Free demo options to play games for fun

CONS:

Smaller range of live casino games

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £25 + 20 free spins

*18+. New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on "Book of Dead" and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min deposit £10. 30x wagering requirement for Bonus Spins and 30x wagering requirement for Deposit Bonus (game weighting applies). Max £5/spin or £0.50/line or £10/round (live casino). 30 days expiry. Full T&C's Apply. Please gamble responsibly • www.begambleaware.org

Minimum deposit: £10

The All British Casino website offers a huge range of games. You have all of your classic casino games, with numerous live dealer games, table games, progressive jackpots and video poker. Then there are the slot games - over 500 of them, covering every genre you can imagine and displaying very impressive graphics. These games are created by some of the best software providers that work for online casinos anywhere in the world.

You just feel like you are in safe hands on this site - everything is done very well and very professionally. You can deposit and withdraw via PayPal, which adds further reassurance.

All in all, this is one of the best UK online casino sites. Definitely one for your consideration.

PROS:

Reassuring payment options

Fantastic table games

CONS:

Doesn’t accept PayPal

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100

#AD New customers only, min deposit £20, wagering 35x, max bet £5 with bonus funds. Max bonus is 100% up to £100. No max cash out on deposit offers. Welcome bonus excluded for players depositing with Skrill or Neteller. Cashback is cash with no restriction. Full T&C’s apply.

Minimum deposit: £10

We complete this list of the best UK online casino sites with this look at Plaza Royal, the self-proclaimed 'UK's Virtual Vegas'.

A bold claim, but it is one they follow up, they have a truly great selection of casino games – particularly their live dealer games. While their selection of slots isn't the biggest, they have some industry-leading developers creating these games, so the quality is fantastic.

PROS:

Brilliant selection of live casino games

A huge array of online casino game providers

CONS:

A relatively small selection of online slots

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: A maximum of £200 + 100 free spins.

Applies only to new depositing players. 18+. Minimum deposit: £10. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. Spins credited in specific games. Spins expire after 24 hours. Wagering requirement applies to spins. Terms and Conditions apply.

Minimum deposit: £10

Most people are just after a bit of fun when they are playing online – Casino Gods provides that in spades. There are around 1100 slots, including plenty of jackpot slots, and casino games, including live dealer games and table games – all of which are well designed and easy-to-use.

There is just no stress here – everything is straightforward and all designed for you to just have a bit of fun.

PROS:

Great selection of slot games

Fantastic live casino games

CONS:

Deposits via e-wallets not eligible for bonus

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 + 300 free spins. Further deposit bonuses are also available.

18+ Full T&Cs Apply. New players Only. £10 min deposit. £5 max bet using bonus. 40x wagering applies. Bonus valid for 14 days. 30 Spins will be credited instantly upon qualifying deposit + then 30 per day for 9 days on pre-selected games. Free Spins valid for 72 hours from credit. Max Free Spins winnings £100. Ewallets excluded. www.begambleaware.org.

Minimum deposit: £10

We have covered quite a few online casinos here, most of whom specialise in one thing or another – be it online slots, progressive jackpots, tables games or live dealer games. Mr Play does everything well, making it one of the best UK online casinos around today.

Not only is there a decent array of casino games, but you can also use this site for sports betting and playing scratchcards. There is also a decent welcome bonus which is structured over your first three deposits.

PROS:

Sports and scratchcards available on top of casino games

Fantastic welcome bonus

CONS:

A relatively small selection of online slots

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: Maximum of £200 + 100 free spins.

Applies only to new depositing players. 18+. Minimum deposit for 1st deposit bonus: £10. Welcome Package split over 3 deposits. Minimum deposit for 2nd & 3rd deposit bonus: £20. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. 100 spins splits to 20 spins a day for 5 days. Spins credited in specific games. Spins expire after 24 hours. 50x Wagering requirement applies to spins. Terms and Conditions apply.

Minimum deposit: £10

There are a lot of games on Casino Lab. Well over 1000 – the majority being slot games as you would have probably expected, but there is also a great selection of table games as well as live dealer games.

It has really great usability. The navigation is easy to understand and intuitive, while the games themselves have interesting graphics.

PROS:

Great customer support

Plenty of progressive jackpots

CONS:

Not eligible for bonus if depositing via PayPal

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £100 + 300 free spins

18+ Full T&Cs apply. New players only. £10 min deposit. £5 max bet using bonus. 40x wagering applies. Bonus valid for 14 days. 30 spins will be credited instantly upon qualifying deposit + then 30 per day for 9 days on pre-selected games. Free spins valid for 72 hours from credit. Max free spins winnings £100. Ewallets excluded. www.begambleaware.org.

Minimum deposit: £10

You can probably guess where the emphasis is placed with Fun Casino. It's in the fun! They have an extensive catalogue of exciting games to play, from live casino games to table games and literally hundreds of slots. They also have bingo games, which is not always the case for casino sites.

The entire site is incredibly easy to navigate, with clear headings and the games are grouped together sensibly.

It's the wide array of games though, coupled with a great welcome bonus from your initial deposit, that make Fun Casino one of the most popular online casinos in the UK.

PROS:

Good selection of progressive jackpots

Bingo!

CONS:

No loyalty programme

Licenced by The UK Gambling Commission?: Yes

Deposit bonus: 100% up to a maximum of £123 (+ 10% cashback)

#AD New players only, Maximum bonus is £123, Max bet with bonus is £5, No max cash out, Wagering is 50x – Skrill & Neteller excluded, Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse, Cashback is cash, so no wagering, Cashback applies to deposit where no bonus is included. Full T&C’s apply.

Minimum deposit: £10

How We Ranked The Best Online Casinos

To select the best online casinos in the UK, we looked at the following factors:

Licence and regulation (You will have noted that all must be licensed and regulated by the UKGC)

(You will have noted that all must be licensed and regulated by the UKGC) Safety and security

Reputation

Payment methods available + speed of withdrawals

Customer service/ Live chat

Bonuses available

How to sign up to an online casino

Select your chosen online casino from our list of best online casinos above and head to their website You will see a 'Sign Up' option - follow the instructions and enter your details Make your first deposit - be sure to note the minimum deposit and the deposit bonuses that you are entitled to Play! Navigate your way around the site and play your favourite slots and casino games.

Best UK online casino sites summary

So there you have it, a great selection of some of the best online casinos in the UK today. There is something for everyone there, whether you want to focus on the slots, recreate that casino experience with live dealer games, or whether you would like the option of betting on sports with your online casino site.

Whatever you want from these online casinos, we would like to reiterate that if you think you may have lost control of your gambling, there are plenty of people you can speak to for support. As well as the NHS, there is GamCare, BeGambleAware, and The Gambling Commission. Please gamble responsibly.

Online Casino FAQs

Are online casinos safe?





In general, online casinos are very safe, but you need to be careful. Look for 'https://' in the web address with a padlock - this will indicate that your financial transactions are protected.

Is online gambling legal in the UK?





It is perfectly legal to gamble online in the UK - it is fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission - just ensure that whichever online casino you are using is licensed by them.

How do I check that an online casino is licensed?





Look for the UK Gambling Commission logo - usually located at the bottom of the page. If you can't see the logo, leave the site immediately.

