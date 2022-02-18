AS Ted Hastings once said, 'Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey', the moment Line of Duty fans have been waiting for has arrived.
Tickets go on sale today for the exclusive 'An Audience with AC-12' event in aid of Ardgowan Hospice.
Local actor Martin Compston, known for his role as DS Steve Arnott in BBC smash hit drama Line of Duty, is bringing much-loved co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar to Port Glasgow Town Hall.
Here's everything you need to know about the event before tickets go on sale.
Where is it being held?
The event is taking place in Port Glasgow Town Hall, Shore Street, PA14 5HD.
When?
19 March 2022 from 5pm until 9pm.
Who will be there?
As well as cast members Martin, Vicky and Adrian, writer Jed Mercurio will join the group.
What's the format?
After the foursome are interviewed on stage by broadcaster and former Sun editor Gordon Smart, audience members will have the chance to answer questions.
Who is sponsoring the event?
Arnold Clark, Clyde Eats and Specsavers Greenock.
Are there any age restrictions?
Yes, the event is striclty 18+.
When can I get tickets?
Tickets go on sale TONIGHT at 6pm here. They are limited, so be quick! We'd recommend setting up an Eventbrite account in advance
How much are they?
Tickets are £35 plus a booking fee.
Are there allocated seats?
Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis on the evening.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.