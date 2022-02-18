NATHANIEL COLLINS made it a perfect 10 as he made light work of Mexican challenger Urial Lopez on a busy card at the Trump Turnberry hotel.

The Commonwealth featherweight champion was looking to keep himself ticking over ahead of bigger fights later in the year on an event broadcast live on Fightzone.

The Bearsden boxer knocked his opponent to the canvas with a body shot in the second round then kept the punishment going throughout the third.

It was no surprise, then, when Lopez decided not to come out of the fourth of six scheduled rounds, extending Collins’ undefeated professional record to 10 fights.

The man known as the Nightmare will be back out again at the Braehead Arena near Paisley on April 23 and hoped there may be more than just his Commonwealth title on the line that night.

The Kynoch Boxing fighter said : “I’m very happy with that performance. I was up against a guy that not many people have done that to.

“As always I come out to put on a show and put on a performance and it was great to let people see what I’m about.

“Through Fightzone just recently I’ve been building my platform and building up my name. People are starting to take a bit more notice of me and I’ve managed to get rid of another opponent.

“I’m ecstatic about the fight coming up for me in April. This fight was down at Turnberry which is a bit of a trek for people to come down from Glasgow and my last fight before this in Bolton.

“I did take a good crowd down for that one but Braehead is just outside Glasgow, my hometown. It’s an arena fight and I’m going to bring a big crowd and put on a good show.

“It’s going to be a Commonwealth title defence but hopefully we can get something else added in as well.

“The Commonwealth belt is great, I love it and I’ve had my defence. But I want to move on to bigger and better things.

“Fingers crossed my manager and Fightzone can deliver another big fight for me.”

Jordan Grant joked that he was the Scottish Canelo after getting the verdict from the referee after four super-middleweight rounds against Harry Matthews.

The Hamilton fighter scored his performance a “seven or eight out of 10” and now has his sight set on a major domestic bout.

He said: “I could have stepped on the gas in the fourth but I was winning the fight comfortably so didn’t need to step it right up.

“I could have gone for the stoppage but I felt I won it cleanly. Every time I threw the jab I could see him wincing so you can see there was power in it.

“I’d give myself seven or eight out of 10 for that performance. It wasn’t perfect but I’m never going to be the perfect article. Nobody is in boxing apart from Canelo. And I’m the Scottish Canelo! And I’d love to be on his money.

“I’m back in action in April and I’ve said to Sam I want 50:50 domestic fights. They’re the tasty fights, the money-makers. So if there are any other light-heavyweights, Scottish, Irish or English, who want to go then I’m your man.”

Michael McGurk made a statement on his return to the ring for the first time in three years.

The Uddingston super-welterweight made light work of seeing off Jan Balog, with referee Kevin McIntyre stopping the fight midway through the second round.

McGurk, who last fought in March 2019, extended his undefeated record to 13-0.

He said: “I was just glad to get back out there again. I would have liked to have gone a few more rounds but I don’t think he could have gone any further. I knew the stoppage was coming as soon as the first round.

“I’m 28 now and I want to be pushing on and getting title fights as soon as possible. We’re looking at April and then going out again in June. It’s a good division so it should be easy to make those fights.”

In the opening fight of the night, Kate Radomska defeated Claudia Ferenczi by 60-54.