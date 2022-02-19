JASON Thomson reckons Arbroath are finally getting the recognition they deserve for the form that is inching them closer to a dream shot at promotion to the Premiership.

The Red Lichties travel to face Queen of the South this afternoon with a two-point lead - and a game in hand - at the top of the Championship.

The part-timers have been beaten just three times in the league all season and have won friends up and down the country as they threaten to upset the odds.

Dick Campbell’s side also pushed Hibs hard in the Scottish Cup in front of a bumper crowd at Gayfield and a live television audience last weekend before succumbing to a 3-1 loss.

And Thomson is desperate for the Angus outfit to keep proving they can put performances together on the road as well as at home.

The former Hearts and Raith Rovers full-back said: “I think Gayfield has had an eye cast over it more this season because of how well we’ve done.

“People say Arbroath is a fortress and it’s windy and it’s rainy. But it’s not actually always like that and it’s not just down to the home games that we’ve been winning games.

“We’re top of the league, we’ve been beaten three times in the league all season - it’s not just because we play at Arbroath and it’s windy.

“I could go back to when I first signed for the club. I joined in League One and we were promoted, and we’ve now been in the Championship for three years.

“It’s not just because of the conditions at Gayfield, we’ve had some really good wins away from home this season as well.

“There have been games it’s played a part, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve got good players, a good team and good management.

“I think we’re probably starting to get a bit more recognition now.”