SEBASTIAN Soto hopes Livingston can help resurrect his season - and his World Cup dreams.

The United States internationalist joined the Lions on loan from Norwich City during the January transfer window and is finally in line for his debut against St Mirren this afternoon.

The 21-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on his very first day at Almondvale and has been forced to play catch-up with his fitness in a bid to ready himself for the Scottish Premiership.

A lack of game-time on loan at Porto B in the first half of the season was frustrating for the striker, who penned a three-year deal with Norwich in 2020.

But the former Hannover 96 marksman, who knocked back a call-up from Chile to pledge his international future to the US 18 months ago, is desperate to make up for lost time at Livi.

He said: “That [this year's World Cup] was a big part of the decision. I want to play wherever I go.

“I know how football works and unfortunately sometimes loans don’t go well and you’ve got to change your environment.

“But, of course, the World Cup coming up is definitely a motivation - I guess, another thing to add on.

“Even if it wasn’t, no matter what is going on, I want to play and I want to score.

“Sometimes things aren’t your fit. As a player, of course I have to take responsibility as well.

“But when things don’t go your way, you have to take it upon yourself to say, ‘okay, maybe it’s time for a change, to start afresh again’.

“Fortunately, I was given that option, which a lot of players don’t get. That’s why I don’t want to give it up.

“I’m not going to say it was easy coming here and having Covid on the first day. It’s one of those things where you go, ‘wow, you can’t make that up’.

“So, of course, it wasn’t a dream start, but what can you do?

“But I feel great. The team here and the staff have been working so well. I’m taking it day by day and not jumping straight in where I could potentially injure myself.

“It’s been great so far, really professional.

“I really hope I can make my debut against St Mirren. I’m excited, we’ve been working really hard towards that.”

Following the interest from Livi, Soto sought advice from Norwich team-mate Daniel Barden, who spent the first few months of the season on loan at Almondvale before a shock testicular cancer diagnosis.

And Soto, who has played at international level with both Rangers’ James Sands and Hibs’ Chris Mueller, admits his subsequent discussions with manager David Martindale then helped convince him he was making the right move.

He added: “My agent came up with this option. I want to play and I want to help a team win, because that’s the ultimate goal in any club.

“The Scottish top division, I thought it’s an amazing opportunity, so I got on the phone with Davie.

“He made me feel like I was needed and I wanted to come, so I took the next flight and I was here right away.

“It was just the talks we had. We were honest, it was straight forward, which I like because I work like that too.

“I asked him, ‘what can I bring to the team and what can I work on that you’ve already seen, and how can I succeed in the Scottish Premiership?’.

“He gave me the right answers and I thought this could be a great fit. It was just comfortable from the start.

“I spoke to Dan Barden - he’s doing a lot better now - and I’ve only heard good things, so I got here pretty quickly.

“Everyone’s a bit different, so of course that [recommendation] makes you feel better, but you want to see for yourself.

“So, the first day was a warm welcome, the guys are top, the staff are top, Davie’s awesome, so it was great.”