DAVID JAMIESON is the new IBO International cruiserweight champion after battling to a decision victory over tough Swede Samo Jangirov.

The East Kilbride boxer claimed the title after judges ruled in his favour after a gruelling ten-round bout with the scorecards 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92 for the Scotman.

Going into the bout it was predicted it would be a 50-50 fight, but Jamieson scrapped to earn the strap with a powerful performance against a resilient opponent at Trump Turnberry.

Speaking after claiming the IBO title, Jamieson told iFL TV: “It’s got a nice ring to it. I’m over the moon.

“It was very tough, a good learning fight for me there to get the ten rounds under my belt.

“It’s testament to the fact that you can’t get them all out of there.”

And while Jamieson had just claimed the cruiserweight crown, he was already setting his sights on the World IBO title currently held by fellow Fight Academy pro Jack Massey.

Jamieson explained: “You can’t put a ceiling on your career when you’ve picked up a strap like this.

“Jack has just picked up the World IBO Title so who knows what could happen down the line.

“We are back out in April in Braehead in Glasgow. Get out again and then who knows what could happen down the back stretch of the year.

“It’s boxing, if it makes money, it makes sense.

“We’re both obviously signed to Fight Academy so it’s an easy fight to make.

“Jack is a puncher so it’s a nice gel of styles so whether it be down there, up my way; he sells a ticket I sell a ticket. It’s a good fight for everybody.”

Jamieson was beaming as he held his new IBO title proudly over his shoulder, but he insisted while it’ll take pride of place in his man cave at home the belt is just as important as “leverage”.

“It’s a bargaining tool,” said Jamieson.

“Boxing is a business first and foremost not a sport so it’s ‘what are you bringing to the table’. This gives me a good bit more leverage.”