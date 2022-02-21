MARK SMITH tells us that men are more stubborn than women (“God save us from men like Djokovic”, The Herald, February 17).

Really? How does he explain Margaret Thatcher? Her infamous “the lady’s not for turning” statement summed up just exactly how stubborn she could be. Her determination to crush the trade unions, especially the miners’ union, was another example of her extreme stubbornness.

He tells us that the more women are involved in leading a society, the less militarily aggressive the society is. Mrs Thatcher said that “there is no such thing as society”. Mrs Thatcher ordered the sinking of the Belgrano, with massive loss of life, an act of military aggression for which she never displayed any remorse. She may not have been typical among female world leaders but the attitudes, opinions and actions of female British home secretaries in recent years have not displayed much sign of compassion.

Following in Mrs Thatcher’s footsteps we’ve seen pictures of Ruth Davidson posing on a tank and now it’s over to Liz Truss to keep up the tradition. The image of a politician, whether man or woman, posing with a tank does not suggest “less militarily aggressive” to me.

David Clark, Tarbolton.

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AT RISK

ROSEMARY Goring’s article about the debate over slavery (“Insults have no place in academic debates on slavery”, The Herald, February 16) was a helpful contribution to discussion of an issue that is threatening one of the fundamental values of our culture, freedom of expression.

There are a number of issues where levels of vitriol and aggression are successfully closing down the ability to freely discuss issues, not by state censorship but by a kind of self-righteous and intolerant certainty that is redolent of the approach taken in the past by religious orthodoxy in its attacks upon blasphemy and heresy.

Two other examples in addition to that mentioned by Ms Goring are the use of allegations of transphobia associated with discussion of transgender issues and the use of anti-Semitism allegations in connection with discussion of the politics of the state of Israel. In both these cases, people, including academics, offering articulate and well-reasoned positions that do not make any offensive comment or propose discriminatory or unjust treatment in relation to trans or Jewish people are successfully persecuted, losing jobs and suffering intolerable harassment.

The case of Katherine Stock, who lost her position as a professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex for publishing a closely argued and thoughtful text that disagreed with the required orthodoxy on the trans issue is a scandalous example of the former.

And the case of the Jewish members of the Labour Party who have been expelled for anti-Semitism or otherwise facing anti-Semitism charges (five times as many as non-Jewish) for their comments on the policies of the state of Israel, is a preposterous example of the latter.

The lobbies in both these cases (and increasingly in others) have realised that terrorising opposing points of view is a very effective form of censorship since most people will not wish to risk straying into such areas given the potential consequences.

One of the cardinal values defining our culture, the freedom to express opinions in tolerant debate and discussion, is very sadly being lost.

Stephen Smith, Glasgow.

GET OUT OF MALLS, ON TO THE STREETS

I CONFESS to a hearty dislike of aimless shopping generally and doing it in a mall in particular, so was interested in discussion on the future of Glasgow’s “Style Mile” (“Bid to save former Glasgow ‘Style Mile’ from becoming a ruined Gotham City”, The Herald, February 16). By all means repurpose the malls to something (anything) else.

Most of my pleasure in being in the city centre is doing necessary shopping in the relatively fresh air of the street with the endless entertainment afforded by the theatre of my fellow punters going about their business. The only blight is the rain, so why not examine the cost of canopies for the pedestrian areas of the three streets, with incentives for retailers to move out of the malls into the many vacant shops?

The Victorians who built the city centre also built many fine examples to copy. Then we would have the boons of fresh air, shelter from the wet, street entertainment, decent shops and a low virus-risk environment for a cost that must be less than construction costs of large unpleasant buildings.

John Murdoch, Innellan.

MY DISMAY OVER BURRELL CHANGES

I NOTE Clare Henry’s article about the re-opening of the Burrell (“We can only pray the Burrell’s radical makeover pays off”, The Herald, February 18). I am sorry to read they have taken away the original doorway at the entrance. It is ridiculous to suggest it was off-putting.

I do not like what I have seen of the huge stairway. It was sad to read they have removed a lot of the archways, which in my opinion made the Burrell such a brilliant place to visit. It was alway such a pleasure to go through an archway to discover some new surprise.

Catherine Bergamini, Glasgow.

LADIES' LEGS AND SEAMLESS THOUGHTS

SEEING those quite well-drawn seams on the legs of the lady in the photo in your Remember when... section ("Peter Manuel trial begins", The Herald, February 19), rekindled a memory of some of the badly self-drawn lines that ran up my teenage legs. Once when going to a social at the Methodist Youth Club, (yes, I got about a bit as I sampled the available religions in the town) and only having one pair of Aristoc nylons left to wear, and those being seamless, I asked our next-door neighbour if she would draw seams up my legs with her eyebrow pencil, or whatever she used herself.

Then there was school with which to cope ... the long-stockings we were allowed to wear in the sixth form were putty-coloured thick lisle ones; definitely passion-killers; but they were a distinct improvement on the three-quarter-length grey socks which we hauled up to just above our knees, and held there with circulation-blocking elastic bands. It was good to leave all that teenage nonsense behind.

Unbelievably, if I was teenager now I would be wearing those thick, black things that look like leggings. Life is a puzzle to old ladies like me.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.

OH, CRUMBS

I WAS interested to read about the problems of "chippies", in particular the comment that the industry has been "battered" by rising costs ("Fish and chip shops struggle for survival as costs leap", The Herald, February 19). Does this mean that from now on we are likely to see more fish in breadcrumbs on the menu?

Professor KB Scott, Stirling.