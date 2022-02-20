The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch, who is 95-years-old, is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.

She has tested positive for the virus after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son the Prince of Wales, 73, the week he had the disease.

Prince Charles emerged from isolation on Thursday after his second bout of the illness.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall’s positive test was announced last Monday – the first time the 74-year-old has had coronavirus.

The Queen is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid but made a quick recovery to full health.

The announcement about the Queen was made just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The Royal Household has its own royal physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

She is understood to have received three doses of the vaccine, but she had been on doctors’ order to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements.

Following the news, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter: “On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery.

“God save the Queen.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”