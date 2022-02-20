MARTIN Compston has reassured fans after reports of scammers selling tickets for up to £500 for the Line of Duty live event.

The Greenock star, who plays detective Steve Arnott, will take to the stage with co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar on March 19 to answer fan questions about the hit drama series.

Called An Evening with AC-12, the event has been organised in aid of Inverclyde charity Ardgowan Hospice and sold out in just one minute.

But fans who did not manage to secure a ticket have claimed to be targeted by ticket touts, with one posting a screenshot of a message conversation which a seller offers tickets for £500 each.

Now the hospice has issued a warning to people that they will not be allowed to enter the venue if they present a resold ticket.

They said on Instagram: "We have seen across a few sites people are reselling tickets. As stated the reselling of tickets isn't authorised and will be refused entry.

"Our team have checked any many of those who claim to have tickets are not on our purchasers' list - please don't be scammed."

Martin also took to social media to re-iterate the message about tickets to fans and assure those who missed out that the team were looking into streaming the event.

👇🏻 re tickets, thanks again. We’re for sure looking into streaming the event, for those interested let you know soon as we have info pic.twitter.com/mew2vWOOxL — martin compston (@martin_compston) February 18, 2022

Angry fans responded to the scams on social media, with one writing: "Seriously what's wrong with people?"

Another said: "This makes me so mad as people like me who really wanted tickets to go to the show wasn’t lucky enough to get them and people are trying to profit from a great place like the Hospice."

For more information on Ardgowan Hospice visit their website.