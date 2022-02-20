A father and son were rescued after spending two nights stranded at a Cairngorms bothy as Storm Eunice swept the country.

The man, who is in his 30s, and teenage boy, were both found by Braemar Mountain Rescue team near Loch Muick on Saturday.

The two began walking on Thursday and the alarm was then raised on Friday when they did not return home.

The mountain rescue team dispatched an all-terrain vehicle to bring them back to safety.

They were found “cold, tired and exhausted” at the Sheilin’ O’Mark bothy at around 7pm on Saturday evening, but it took longer to rescue them than originally planned due to the adverse weather.

Inspector Matthew Smith, Police Scotland's mountain rescue coordinator told the BBC: "We made decision that we had to get them out that night, it took some hours due to the weather.

"We deployed the all terrain vehicle as close as possible, but had to battle out on foot though through significant snow before we got to it."

It is understood that the pair were both experienced hillwalkers and had told family they were going to the Sheilin' O'Mark bothy.

Inspector Smith said that weather had "caught them out" and snowy conditions meant a search could not be mounted until Saturday.

Team members approaching the ATV tonight having rescued 2 persons trapped after #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/9qKSGaVN76 — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) February 20, 2022

He added: "We knew by their equipment and experience that they were likely to be stranded at the bothy.

"Its not far on a map, but there's very deep snow and significant peat hags - it's a very challenging place to be.

"They hadn't planned enough to know that the storm was coming and what that meant for them.

"But there's a lesson learned and we're not here to judge. We're here to rescue people, that's what we signed up for.”

It is understood that the pair are now recovering.