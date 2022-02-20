Nineteen flood warnings and seven flood alerts are in place as Scotland prepares for Storm Franklin.

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings which are in place until at least 1pm tomorrow.

Disruption is expected to continue as the third storm in recent days rolls in and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have warned that the conditions bring a risk of coastal flooding and surface water to parts of the country, and some rivers could rise.

As of 6pm on Sunday evening, flood alerts are in place for Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders, West Central Scotland, the Western Isles, Argyll and Bute, and Orkney.

Specific flood warnings are in place for Ayr to Troon, Whitesands, Stow, Shiplaw to Crossburn, Romannobridge to Lyne Station, Peebles, Camptown to Jedburgh, Rosebank, Pollock Country Park, North Ford Causeway, Berneray Causeway, Strath Oykel, Bridge of Allan, Aberfoyle, Upper Tay, Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn, Glen Lyon, Crieff to Innerpeffray, Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane, and Ballinluig to Logierait.

David Faichney, flood duty manager for SEPA said: “SEPA has issued a number of regional Flood Alerts and local Flood Warnings. Strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will continue over the course of today and into tomorrow (Monday 21 February) impacting northern and western coastlines - bringing a risk of coastal flooding, including localised spray and wave overtopping.

“The areas of main concern are the Ayrshire and Galloway coastlines, Argyll and Bute, Eilean Siar and Orkney, with the greatest risk at high tide (exact times vary locally - please see individual Flood Alerts for more detail). Flooding may also affect individual properties. Take care around water, especially coastal paths, and roads.

“Heavy rain overnight and into the morning has also caused several rivers to rise across central and southern Scotland and Flood Alerts and Warnings have been issued accordingly. Levels should fall over Sunday but flooding of low-lying land and roads is possible, causing disruption to travel.

“You can always see the most up-to-date messages at floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates.

“People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor coastal conditions, rainfall and river levels and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk. The most up-to-date information is always available on our website.”