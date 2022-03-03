WHEN was the last time you had a pudding wine? To be honest, the term pudding or dessert wines doesn't do them justice because this gorgeous style can be enjoyed at any time, with or without Spotted Dick.

The description covers a whole range of styles, and it varies around the world. In the States, for example, any high alcohol wine, even ports and sherries tend to be classed as pudding wines but for me, the style should be reserved for the late harvest or botrytised whites and the Aussie Muscats. I’m probably still not selling it but trust me, this is a style of wine you definitely want to introduce into your life.