WHEN was the last time you had a pudding wine? To be honest, the term pudding or dessert wines doesn't do them justice because this gorgeous style can be enjoyed at any time, with or without Spotted Dick.
The description covers a whole range of styles, and it varies around the world. In the States, for example, any high alcohol wine, even ports and sherries tend to be classed as pudding wines but for me, the style should be reserved for the late harvest or botrytised whites and the Aussie Muscats. I’m probably still not selling it but trust me, this is a style of wine you definitely want to introduce into your life.
Late harvest wines are created from grapes that have been allowed to naturally dehydrate on the vine. Botrytis or noble rot is a mould that develops and causes the grapes to lose nearly all their water content leaving them naturally and incredibly sweet. The production method results in low yields, though, which is one of a number of reasons why the wines are so expensive but don't be tight and let that put you off a rare treat once in a while. Who would have thought that arriving late to a party and being covered in mould could make you so attractive?
Despite being so sweet, these wines retain a level of acidity that makes them incredibly refreshing and it's that balance that means these wines are not just one-trick ponies. Yes, they are at home when paired with sweet puds but if you chill them to the bone, they also make cracking aperitif wines for a dinner party.
Vinsanto del Chianti Classico 2016, Italy
A deliciously rich dessert wine with aromas of honey and nuts leading into a layered palate with pears, citrus fruits and refreshing acidity on the finish.
Corney & Barrow £28.95 per half
Campbells Rutherglen Muscat, Australia
This lush wine is one of my all-time favourites. Packed with ripe sticky fruits, figs and vanilla, it's like a liquid pudding in a glass. The only problem is the bottle is definitely too small.
Waitrose £12.99 per half
