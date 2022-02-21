A NEIL Mochan shot evades Rangers keeper George Niven in a Rangers-Celtic Scottish Cup 6th round replay at Ibrox in February 1957. The teams had drawn 4-4 in an enthralling match at Celtic Park a few days earlier, but Celtic now ran out easy 2-0 winners. “On a heavily sanded, frost-affected pitch,” the Glasgow Herald reported, “Celtic played almost all of the football in the match; had the verdict been decided on the lines of boxing the contest would have been stopped long before the end of 90 minutes, with Celtic so far ahead on points that it was impossible for their rivals to overhaul them.”