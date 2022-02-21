A NEIL Mochan shot evades Rangers keeper George Niven in a Rangers-Celtic Scottish Cup 6th round replay at Ibrox in February 1957. The teams had drawn 4-4 in an enthralling match at Celtic Park a few days earlier, but Celtic now ran out easy 2-0 winners. “On a heavily sanded, frost-affected pitch,” the Glasgow Herald reported, “Celtic played almost all of the football in the match; had the verdict been decided on the lines of boxing the contest would have been stopped long before the end of 90 minutes, with Celtic so far ahead on points that it was impossible for their rivals to overhaul them.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.