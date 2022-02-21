MOMENTS before stepping onto the Glasgow Apollo stage in November 1982, Elton John signed a special T-shirt branded with the Evening Times Lifeline campaign, which raised funds for the elderly.
Watched by his manager, John Reid, he wrote, “With love, Elton John”, and said: “What a lovely concept Lifeline is. I am pleased to help”.
The T-shirt was sold at a star-studded charity auction at the city's McLellan Galleries the following month. Items included Harry Lauder’s stage walking-stick, donated by Jimmy Logan. A total of £13,000 was raised.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.