MOMENTS before stepping onto the Glasgow Apollo stage in November 1982, Elton John signed a special T-shirt branded with the Evening Times Lifeline campaign, which raised funds for the elderly.

Watched by his manager, John Reid, he wrote, “With love, Elton John”, and said: “What a lovely concept Lifeline is. I am pleased to help”.

The T-shirt was sold at a star-studded charity auction at the city's McLellan Galleries the following month. Items included Harry Lauder’s stage walking-stick, donated by Jimmy Logan. A total of £13,000 was raised.