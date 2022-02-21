STEVE CLARKE has had his fair share of problems to solve during his tenure as Scotland manager. From freshening up the squad, settling on a style of play and drilling the players in it, ensuring the team produce consistent performances and overhauling the mentality in the dressing room, the former Kilmarnock boss has not had his troubles to seek.

The good news for foot soldiers in the Tartan Army is that Clarke has identified where his Hampden predecessors got it wrong and – for the most part, anyway – the problems have been solved.

Issues like how to fit Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney into the same starting XI are now a thing of the past. Scott McTominay’s conversion into a central defender has plugged a hole at the back. Lyndon Dykes was convinced to choose to represent Scotland at international level and has quickly established himself as an important player under Clarke.

These problems were tactical in nature but Clarke reckons the biggest obstacle he had to overcome was more of a human one. After decades of despondency and disappointment, shifting the mentality of his players was always going to be a sizeable task but it is one that the national team manager has achieved in a relatively short space of time.

“Club management is different from the job I’m doing now because you just borrow the players for the national team,” Clarke told the High Performance podcast. "They’re not really your players so it’s a little bit easier.

“They’re there to represent their country, they all want to be there. I think that’s one of the things we’ve brought back to the national team, a little bit of pride. When you’re in a club environment you see the players daily so you can drip-feed those values.

“I think respect in football goes a long way. If you have a group of players that respect each other then you’ve got a chance.

“Over a number of camps you start to drip-feed it in. It wasn’t an easy start – my first game was Cyprus at Hampden and everyone thought ‘Easy, we’ll win in that one’. We got a last-minute goal so we just made it. After that we backed it up with games against Belgium and Russia and we got absolutely scudded.

“I’m looking at this group of players who had been there before – who had a long period of failure, failure, failure – and you’re thinking ‘I need to find a way to change the culture’. Getting beat 4-0 in Moscow was probably the lowest point of my reign and I started to question myself.

“I told the players that was unacceptable and it was probably the only time I’ve lost my temper with the players. You don’t want to upset them or have a go at them – that can be difficult to repair and you don’t have the time that you get at a club. But I was angry.

“We managed to win the next game and we had two games left, and I had to find a way of changing this losing mentality where we turn up, get beat, lose out and the manager gets sacked. I didn’t want to get sacked; I wanted to hang about for a bit longer because I felt I had something to offer.”

Clarke decided to change his team’s shape when the Scotland boss opted for a back three, even though it was a formation he wasn’t overly familiar with at the time. It proved to be a masterstroke as the players now look happy, settled and comfortable within a system that makes the most of their talents.

Clarke admits that conversations with a few key members of the squad had to be had to get the players onside as he explained the process behind his tactical tinkering.

“Between November and March I was thinking about what we were good at,” Clarke explained. “Defensively we weren’t great and needed a change. I phoned my coaches and said ‘we can’t go with a back four, I want to go with a back three’. I had never coached a back three in my life so it was a challenge for me and my coaches.

“The personnel we had – we had two of the best left-backs in world football, Tierney and Robertson, and had to figure out how to get them in the team. At that moment I didn’t think the centre-back options were great, so let’s pick three and see if that makes it better!

“My idea was that Tierney could play centre-back and I had this mad idea that Scott McTominay could play as one of the others. I had good midfield players and I wanted to get three or four into the team but had nothing great up front really.

“I’m not trying to knock the boys we had down, they did everything they could to be successful for us, but I needed to find a striker. Fortunately I found an Australian one! I knew that Lyndon was available and I had a conversation with him where I managed to persuade him to come.

“I had a really good conversation with Tierney to tell him he was going to be the best left-sided centre-back that Scotland had ever had. A myth had built up around Kieran that he didn’t want to come and play with the national team, which wasn’t correct. But I think he always felt that he was a better left-back than Andy Robertson. Every player thinks they’re better than the immediate competition and if you compare them, there isn’t a cigarette paper between them.

“I had to persuade Kieran that he was better than Andy and that’s why I trusted him to play left centre-back and not Andy. Now, that’s probably not strictly true but that’s how I had to sell it to Kieran. Now we’ve got the best overlapping centre-back in world football. It works.

“Selling that position to Kieran was important and it was a really good conversation, he asked a lot of really good questions. I told him I loved him and I wanted him to play there.

“The conversation with Lyndon was quite straightforward. I said to him, ‘I don’t know if you feel Scottish or Australian, only you can decide. This is what we have, this is your competition, but you have to decide who you want to play for because I can’t see inside your mind.’ He phoned me back and said, ‘I’m Scottish, my wife is Scottish and I want to play for the national team’. I think everyone will agree he’s done quite well for us.”