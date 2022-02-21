STEVE CLARKE insists he has a plethora of leaders to call upon as the Scotland manager recalled how senior members of the squad delivered a team-talk to get the side over the line in that momentous night in Belgrade.

The current crop of players brought Scotland’s 23-year wait to reach the finals of a major tournament to a close with a penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in November 2019 but it was anything but straightforward.

Ryan Christie handed the Scots a priceless advantage before a stoppage-time equaliser from Luka Jovic forced extra-time as a familiar sinking feeling took hold of the Tartan Army.

The stage was set for Clarke’s players to write the latest chapter in Scotland’s history of glorious failure but instead, they managed to hold on and seal a memorable triumph on spot-kicks.

Clarke admits that Serbia’s last-gasp equaliser was hard to take but revealed that it was the players themselves who inspired each other to victory. And the Scotland head coach refutes the notion that he has been the catalyst for the wave of optimism that has swept across the national team.

“I’m not sure I changed the mentality of Scottish football: it was my team,” he told the High Performance podcast. “Out on the pitch the supporters engage with the players, not me. I’m very difficult to engage with!

“I don’t look for credit, it doesn’t bother me. Everyone likes to be loved, everyone wants to be appreciated but if the credit doesn’t come then it doesn’t come. I can live with that. As long as I can go to my bed and know that I’m doing the right things, that I’m good at what I do and that I have the love and support of my family – that’s enough for me.

“I definitely underestimated [the shit in mentality that was required] and it was something we had to shake. We ended up shaking it in the most Scottish way that you could.

“I thought we were magnificent for 90 minutes in the play-off with Serbia and then they get one last corner. You think, ‘Come on lads, just defend it’. But no, we concede a goal. You think, ‘here we go again, Scotland and glorious failure’ because up until we conceded, I thought the performance was as good as anything I’d seen from a Scottish team going away to a difficult opponent.

“You’re on the sidelines thinking ‘surely not again’ because I don’t think we would have recovered from that if we hadn’t qualified. I certainly couldn’t have because I know how close we were and how well we had played.

“The last thing I said to them [before kick-off] was that there were 28 of them in the room but only one person had been to a major final with his country, and unfortunately he’s not Scottish. It was [coach] Steven Reid, who went to the World Cup with Ireland as a player. I said, ‘this is your chance to go and do it, don’t burden yourself with what’s happened before because we can’t affect what’s happened before’.

“The last thing I said to them was ‘don’t play with the fear of failure, try to play with the anticipation of success’. I think we did that up until that goal. After that we clung on and I was worried for them.

“That’s when you start to hear [Andy] Robertson, [John] McGinn, Kenny McLean, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor: ‘we’re still in the competition, we can still get through’. That desire was still there so as a coach, I’m thinking that we’re all right because I didn’t have to say too much. They did it.”

Clarke is in no doubt that his squad is blessed with natural leaders, with many prominent players plying their trade in the English Premier League. Mixing it with some of the world’s best players on a weekly basis, Clarke says, brings a welcome swagger to the team.

“McGinn and Robertson bring personality,” he added. “The boys that play in the Premier League bring an assuredness to the squad.

“Robertson has won the Champions League and the Club World Cup, [Kieran] Tierney is down there playing now, Scott McTominay isn’t shy of confidence. They bring an assuredness to the squad that everyone else buys into.

“You’ve got the captain of Celtic, you’ve got a future captain at Arsenal, captain Andy playing at Liverpool, McTominay could be a captain at United, McGinn could be a captain anywhere. You’ve got leaders like Grant Hanley, who is the captain of Norwich.

“We’ve got so many good people in the squad and that has also been a process, getting people in and selling them on the idea we can be successful. You’ve got to get that over to them.”