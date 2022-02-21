NICK Campbell admits he was honoured that New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams helped him in his preparation for Saturday’s Scottish heavyweight title fight against Jay McFarlane.

As a former Glasgow Warriors rugby player, Campbell relished the chance to enter the ring with the two-time World Cup winner for some sparring.

Williams has won his eight professional bouts dating back to 2011 and is back in action next month in Sydney against Barry Hall.

Campbell will fight on the undercard of undisputed super lightweight boxer Josh Taylor’s clash with Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this weekend in what is the first Scottish heavyweight title contest in 71 years.

Speaking about his preparation, Campbell said: “Sonny Bill Williams is an absolute legend in the sport of rugby and he’s a guy who I admire as an athlete.

“When I got the opportunity to do a couple of rounds with him it was one I couldn’t pass up on.

“We’re both on the same sort of path so it was good to get in there and mix it with him.

“He has helped me in my prep so it was a great experience, a great guy.

“We’re on the same path and had similar stories so it was an honour to get in there with him.

“I feel like in rugby circles you have a mutual respect and we definitely gained each other's respect after sparring.

“Hopefully our paths cross again and we can get some more training together, a top bloke.

“We had a wee natter about rugby as well, he told me he thinks Scotland will eventually beat the All Blacks but just not when he is playing.”