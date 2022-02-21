MARK Wilson reckons Scott Brown will be interested in the St Mirren dugout vacancy after finding himself in an ‘awkward’ situation at Aberdeen.

The Buddies are thought to be considering the former Celtic captain for the manager’s position after Jim Goodwin departed for the Dons at the weekend.

Brown moved to the Pittodrie as a player/coach last summer following 14 trophy-laden years at Celtic and remains with Aberdeen in the wake of Stephen Glass’ recent sacking.

But it is unclear whether Goodwin will want Brown as part of his backroom staff.

Former Celtic defender Wilson said: “It’s an interesting one and something that Scott will be looking at.

“As a young manager, or coach coming to the end of his playing career, when a job comes up in the Premiership like St Mirren, which is a good, stable club then he’s got to look at it.

“It’s a bit of an awkward situation for Scott at the minute. He was brought in as a player/assistant manager and when the manager goes, that usually means the rest of the staff goes.

“But it’s quite an unusual situation he finds himself in, still being part of the playing staff.

“Jim Goodwin’s made contact with him - he was out through injury at the weekend - but you just don’t know.

“New managers come in and have different ideas so it’s certainly one Scott will be looking at seriously.”

Wilson doubts Brown would still be able to combine playing and managing if he were to take on the reins in Paisley.

The former Aidrie and Brechin City manager, speaking to Sky Sports, added: “People have done it in the past and I think Scott’s still got a lot to offer as a player.

"When you look at his performances this year for Aberdeen, he’s certainly not been the worst. He’s been one of their better players.

“So if he goes there, I think he’d still be tempted to play.

“However, it’s a completely different role. There’s so much on your plate when you’re the manager and when you’re on the pitch at the same time, it’s incredibly difficult and you need a strong number two beside you.”