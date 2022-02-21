GLASGOW City Chambers has been evacuated after fears of a suspicious package.

The parcel was left in the east wing of the building, causing an evacuation of staff.

One eyewitness said: “A man came into reception at the east side of the Chambers and sat down a red toolbox before walking out.”

Police are currently on the scene and the main section of the building is currently in lockdown.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “The building has been evacuated as a precaution.”

An event to mark 100 days since the COP26 climate summit - including dozens of school children - was being held in the Banqueting Hall of the Chambers.

It is understood the showcase finished just minutes before the bomb threat and the 120 guests at the climate change event had left the building just before the lockdown.

One staff member said: “We didn’t know what was happening, we were just told we had to get out as fast as possible.

“It was very calm and done quickly but quite worrying.

“It’s not how I expected my day at work to end.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a suspicious package at the City Chambers, George Square, Glasgow around 3.20pm on Monday, 21 February, 2022.

"Officers attended alongside other emergency services and a cordon has been put in place.

"Part of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing."