When we were young giving up sweets for Lent was a big thing!

It was in fact obligatory and, to be fair we mostly stuck to it despite living above an ice cream and sweet shop.

Though, there were two concessions when we could eat as much chocolate as we liked; St. Patrick’s Day, and St. Joseph’s Day. These dates have stuck in my mind even today, shows how much we looked forward to them.

To help us off to a good start pancake Tuesday was a thrill; we all made our own versions and ate our fill.

These fluffy yoghurt pancakes are easy to make and, once cooled, can be popped in separate bags in the freezer easy to pull out and microwave any time Lent gets too hard.

Ingredients:

250g plain flour

4 flat teaspoons baking powder

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon caster sugar

2 large free- range eggs

375 ml semi skimmed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, to taste

125 ml Greek yoghurt

butter

Method:

Sieve the flour into a bowl and mix in all the dry ingredients, baking powder, sugar, salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and stir in the skimmed milk.

Add the vanilla extract; taste just enough to give a background vanilla hint. Don’t overdo it.

Now mix this liquid into the flour beating everything together to get a smooth batter.

Fold in the Greek yoghurt.

Choose a non- stick frying pan or cast -iron skillet.

Heat on a medium heat.

Test the heat by adding a drop of batter onto the pan. If it sets almost at once it is ready to use.

Rub the pan with a kitchen paper smeared with a little butter, just enough to stop the batter sticking.

Add tablespoons of the batter mixture, spaced well apart, and cook 2-3 minutes until large bubbles

start to show in the surface and the pancake browns on the edges.

Flip over and cook another minute until the underside starts to brown a little.

They should be thick and fluffy.

Place on a warmed dish.

Cook the remaining pancakes.

To serve:

Assorted berries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries

Caster sugar and lemon juice

Maple syrup

Icing sugar

Hull and cut the strawberries. Add in a bowl with the rest of the berries

Sweeten with a little caster sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice. Leave for 10 -1 5 minutes for the

flavours to develop.

Serve the pancakes with a generous drizzle of Maple syrup and pile with plenty of fresh berries.

