STEPHEN ROBINSON is set to become the new St Mirren manager.

The former Motherwell boss emerged as a shock favourite for the role this afternoon at bookmakers with Steven Naismith and Scott Brown linked.

But it's now thought Robinson will be appointed as Jim Goodwin's successor in the Paisley dugout.

Goodwin left the club on Saturday as Aberdeen activated a release clause, thought to be worth around £250,000, to take him to Pittodrie.

Now, after a short managerial search St Mirren chiefs are expected to complete a deal for Robinson.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims the new managerial appointment could be announced "in the coming hours".

Robinson, 47, is currently Morecambe boss but it's reported a "substantial compensation fee" has been agreed to bring him to St Mirren.

Morecambe have now confirmed Robinson has been granted permission to speak with the Buddies.

A club statement read: "Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy.

"The Club has reluctantly granted Stephen permission to speak to St. Mirren regarding the position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter."

Romano tweeted: "Stephen Robinson’s set to be named as new St Mirren manager in the coming hours.

"Agreement in place with Morecambe to pay substantial compensation fee.

"St Mirren will now enter into details of the potential contract with Robinson."

Robinson enjoyed success during his time at Motherwell and will already be familiar with a number of the St Mirren players.

The Northern Irishman worked with Curtis Main, Charles Dunne, and Richard Tait during his time at Fir Park.

The Paisley outfit head to Dundee on Wednesday night on Scottish Premiership duty and Robinson could be in the dugout if final negotiations are completed swiftly.

St Mirren approached Hearts for permission to speak to Naismith, who is now on the coaching staff at Tynecastle, and held constructive talks with the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland striker.

However, they were unable to reach agreement with Naismith over the appointment of his assistants and the 35-year-old withdrew from the running for the vacancy earlier today.

The 51-times capped player is currently a member of the Scotland set-up having been drafted into Steve Clarke’s backroom team back in August when Austin MacPhee tested positive for Covid-19.

He was kept on by Clarke after the triple header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria and is eager to continue in the role with the Qatar 2022 play-off semi-final against Ukraine coming up at Hampden next month.

Aberdeen were also approached regarding talks with Brown but it appears he has missed out on the role.