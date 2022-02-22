POLICE broke up skirmishes outside the Men’s Union at Glasgow University in November 1956. The University’s Labour Club staged an “Eden Must Go” demonstration after Britain, France and Israel launched a military operation in Egypt in response to the nationalisation of the Suez Canal Company.
Club president Arthur Houston was hit by flour bombs as he condemned the Prime Minister, Sir Anthony Eden, and was rushed by dozens of dissenting students.
"The fighting became fierce at times, and a number of students were on the ground", reported the Evening Times.
The skirmishes continued for 30 minutes until police intervened.
"There was loud cheering from the supporters of those who were trying to wreck the demonstration", the paper added. "As the police moved into the crowd they were jostled and a number of them were struck by the flour bombs".
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.